Sports / Others / Verstappen wins in France to stretch overall lead
Verstappen wins in France to stretch overall lead

The victory at Le Castellet was a third in a row for Red Bull after street circuit wins in Monaco and Azerbaijan. Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez finished third.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Max Verstappen.(Red Bull/Twitter)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen passed Mercedes rival and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton on the penultimate lap to win the French Grand Prix and stretch his Formula One lead to 12 points on Sunday.

The victory at Le Castellet was a third in a row for Red Bull after street circuit wins in Monaco and Azerbaijan. Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez finished third.

max verstappen
