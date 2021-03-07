Home / Sports / Others / Veteran Indian athlete Ishar Singh Deol dies at 91
others

Veteran Indian athlete Ishar Singh Deol dies at 91

The mortal remains of Deol, who passed away on Saturday evening, were consigned to fire at Jalandhar on Sunday, a Punjab government release said.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Deol had won many medals for the country and the state since 1951 and was awarded the Dhyan Chand National Award in 2009 for his lifelong contribution towards sports.(@PunjabGovtIndia)

Veteran Indian athlete Ishar Singh Deol, a recipient of the Dhyan Chand National Sports Award, has died at the age of 91.

The mortal remains of Deol, who passed away on Saturday evening, were consigned to fire at Jalandhar on Sunday, a Punjab government release said.

Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi condoled the demise of Deol and shared his heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family, relatives and friends.

Deol had won many medals for the country and the state since 1951 and was awarded the Dhyan Chand National Award in 2009 for his lifelong contribution towards sports.

"The passing away of Deol has created a huge void in the sports world," said the minister was quoted as saying in the release.

"Deol was General Secretary of the Punjab Athletes Association for 30 consecutive years and Vice President of the Athletic Federation of India and a member of the Selection Committee for many years."

Deol had competed in the first three Asian Games and won a bronze medal in the second Asian Games held in Manila, Philippines in 1954.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Manish Kaushik wins gold, India boxers impress in Spanish tournament

COVID-19 hits Indian boxers in Spanish tourney, three forced out of finals

Blachowicz, Nunes keep belts at UFC 259; Sterling wins on DQ

Need to make marathon culture and popular event in India: Rijiju

"During the International Athletic Meet-1957 in Montgomery, Pakistan, he set a new Asian record in Shot-put with 46 feet 11.2 inches throw," the release said.

"Deol continually participated in shot-put and discus throw events from 1951 to 1960. He won gold medals in the All India Police Meet for five consecutive years from 1952 to 1957 besides clinching gold at the first Asian Veteran Athletic Meet in Singapore in 1982."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP