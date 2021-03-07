Veteran Indian athlete Ishar Singh Deol dies at 91
Veteran Indian athlete Ishar Singh Deol, a recipient of the Dhyan Chand National Sports Award, has died at the age of 91.
The mortal remains of Deol, who passed away on Saturday evening, were consigned to fire at Jalandhar on Sunday, a Punjab government release said.
Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi condoled the demise of Deol and shared his heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family, relatives and friends.
Deol had won many medals for the country and the state since 1951 and was awarded the Dhyan Chand National Award in 2009 for his lifelong contribution towards sports.
"The passing away of Deol has created a huge void in the sports world," said the minister was quoted as saying in the release.
"Deol was General Secretary of the Punjab Athletes Association for 30 consecutive years and Vice President of the Athletic Federation of India and a member of the Selection Committee for many years."
Deol had competed in the first three Asian Games and won a bronze medal in the second Asian Games held in Manila, Philippines in 1954.
"During the International Athletic Meet-1957 in Montgomery, Pakistan, he set a new Asian record in Shot-put with 46 feet 11.2 inches throw," the release said.
"Deol continually participated in shot-put and discus throw events from 1951 to 1960. He won gold medals in the All India Police Meet for five consecutive years from 1952 to 1957 besides clinching gold at the first Asian Veteran Athletic Meet in Singapore in 1982."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Kaushik wins gold, India boxers impress in Spanish tournament
- Seven of India’s nine Tokyo Olympics-bound boxers won medals, some of them beating world class boxers. Manish Kaushik (63kg) was the star as he made an impressive return from injury–tear in the biceps required surgery in May—and won gold in his first event after the tough recovery phase.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
COVID-19 hits Indian boxers in Spanish tourney, three forced out of finals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blachowicz, Nunes keep belts at UFC 259; Sterling wins on DQ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to make marathon culture and popular event in India: Rijiju
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sudha Singh, mourning coach Snesarev, chases Tokyo berth in New Delhi marathon
- The Belarusian coach, who mentored India’s top women distance runners to international medals, was found dead at NIS Patiala on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Olympic-bound athletes to get vaccinated first: Rijiju
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Para athlete Vinod Kumar tests COVID positive, shifted to Bengaluru hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas, Manish among six Indian male boxers in final of Boxam International
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Miracle on Ice' star Mark Pavelich dies at treatment home
- Officials in Anoka County, Minnesota, confirmed Friday that Pavelich died at the Eagle's Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, on Thursday morning. The cause and manner of death are still pending.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EXCLUSIVE | Islam Makhachev recalls 'hard sparring' with Khabib Nurmagomedov
- Makhachev has an impressive record of 18 wins and only one loss and is a former teammate of retired lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Professional boxing to get a pro touch for the first time
- ‘India Unleashed’, an event sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Commission (IBC), Goraya wants to rope in changes with USA styled boxing format and help ring in the changes for professional boxing in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simranjit, Jasmine in final; Mary Kom settles for bronze in Boxam International
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athletics coach Nikolai Snesarev found dead at NIS Patiala hostel room
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian women's trap team settles for silver in ISSF World Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas, Manish in semis; Panghal bows out of Boxam International
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox