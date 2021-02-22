Home / Sports / Others / Vijender set for return to ring next month, opponent to be announced soon
This will be Vijender's fifth fight in India, following successes in New Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Vijender Singh celebrates beating Alexander Horvath during their Middleweight contest at the Echo Arena.(Getty Images)

Unbeaten Indian professional boxing star Vijender Singh will be back in action next month after more than a year-long hiatus forced by COVID-19, his promoters announced on Monday, promising to unveil his opponent soon.

The fight will take place in India but the venue will be revealed later.

"While the promoters finalise on the opponent, date, and venue, Vijender Singh will certainly be in action this March with an aim to extend his unbeaten streak 12-0 (8 Knockout wins) in professional boxing," his promoters IOS Boxing Promotions said in a statement.

"A group of young and talented boxers will also go head-to-head as undercards for the fight."

Vijender, the reigning WBO Oriental and WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion defeated Ghana’s former Commonwealth Champion Charles Adamu in Dubai to claim his 12th successive win in November 2019. He has not competed ever since.

This will be Vijender's fifth fight in India, following successes in New Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur.

The Indian is undergoing rigorous training for the past one month and is raring to go.

"I am really excited to return to the ring. I am pumped up and eager as ever to enter the ring again and have been training hard to keep myself fit for the bout. The opponent doesn't really matter as I am focused to extend my unbeaten streak," he said.

IOS Promotions' Neerav Tomar said, "The COVID-19 pandemic gave us ample time to invest our thoughts on doing something different this time and increasing the level of professional boxing in India.

"We hope all the fans watching or present at the venue will thoroughly enjoy the event."

