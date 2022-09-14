Vinesh Phogat claims bronze in 53kg category at World Wrestling Championships

India's Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman to win two World Championship medals, as she claimed a bronze after beating Sweden's Jonna Malmgren 8-0 in the 53kg freestyle event. After being handed a shocking 7-0 defeat by 2022 Asian championships silver medalist Khulan Batkhuyag of Mongolia in the first round, Vinesh proceeded to the bronze medal match in the repechage round, where she first beat Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakhstan in a Victory by Fall (4-0) decision and then won the next bout after her opponent Leyla Gurbanova of Azerbaijan did not turn up due to injury to advance to the bronze medal round.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 28-year-old Vinesh had also won a bronze in 2019 edition in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

It was a remarkable comeback for Vinesh after her shock qualification round defeat as she outclassed her Swedish opponent in the bronze medal round.

Vinesh, a triple Commonwealth Games champion, had made it to the repechage round after Batkhuyag reached the final.

The other four Indian women competing on Tuesday, meanwhile, had failed to progress further. Sushma Shokeen, who won bronze at the Asian Championships in April, lost to Moldova's Mariana Dragutan in the repechage round in the women's 55kg.

Neelam, competing in the 50kg, was the only Indian to register a win on Tuesday. The Under-23 Asian silver medallist Indian beat Szimonetta Timea Szeker 4-2 to qualify for the main draw. Shefali (65kg) lost to two-time world championships medallist Koumba Selene Fanta Larroque of France 10-0 via technical superiority in the qualifiers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka, who won silver at the under-20 world championships last month, went down to three-time Pan-American silver medallist Genesis Rosangela Reasco Valdezin of Ecuador via technical superiority in the qualifying round of 76kg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail