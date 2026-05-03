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Vinesh Phogat reveals she is among 6 complainants in Brij Bhushan case, alleges government inaction

Vinesh Phogat alleged inaction from authorities, claiming that the government and the sports ministry were “watching as spectators”

Updated on: May 03, 2026 03:11 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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In a startling revelation, Olympian Vinesh Phogat — the face of the 2023 New Delhi protests at Jantar Mantar — has identified herself as one of the six women who accused former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. Speaking in a video shared on social media, Phogat also alleged inaction from the government.

Olympian Vinesh Phogat of India(HT_PRINT)

Three years ago, several top Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallists, demanded action against Brij Bhushan, then the federation chief, after multiple women filed complaints of sexual harassment. The matter led to legal proceedings that are still underway, with Brij Bhushan denying all allegations.

The controversy also triggered upheaval within the WFI, including suspension of its activities and repeated intervention by the sports ministry.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Phogat — now a politician after winning the Haryana Assembly elections from the Julana constituency on a Congress ticket in October 2024 — revealed that she was among the six complainants. She said she was compelled to break her anonymity due to “certain circumstances.”

“The Supreme Court guidelines say that the identity of any victim should not be revealed, because it concerns their dignity and honour. But today, due to certain circumstances, I want to tell you all something. I did not want to speak while the case is still pending… But I want to say that I myself am one of those six victims who filed a complaint, and our testimonies are still ongoing,” she said in the video.

“If any untoward incident happens to me, my team or supporters during the competition, the Indian government will be responsible,” Vinesh said, urging the media and the sporting community to be present to ensure transparency.

“The tournament is being organised at a place where his (Brij) influence is strong. Who will officiate which bout, how many points will be awarded, who will sit as mat chairman — everything can be controlled by him and his people,” she added.

“I don’t want any privilege or special treatment. I only want that results reflect the hard work of athletes on the mat,” she said.

 
vinesh phogat brij bhushan sharan singh
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Other Sports / Vinesh Phogat reveals she is among 6 complainants in Brij Bhushan case, alleges government inaction
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