Want to solve CEO issue... hope my colleagues support me: IOA president Usha

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha said the issue around the vacant position of the body’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) must be solved, adding that it will advertise for the post soon while hoping that her “colleagues will also support” her on the matter.

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha at Parliament House complex amid the Monsoon session, in New Delhi(PTI)

The new-look Usha-led IOA, which took charge in December last year, is yet to appoint a CEO, which has invited attention from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). In his visit to India for the IOC Session in Mumbai, IOC president Thomas Bach reiterated the need for the body to have a CEO. Even more so with India’s interest in bidding to host the Olympics in 2036, the formal bidding process of which will have to be done by the IOA.

“100%, we want to solve the CEO issue," Usha told this paper here on Wednesday. “Because when we are going to bid for the Olympics, if the CEO is not there, then how will it look? It has to be done. We (IOA) are going to advertise it now, and I hope that my colleagues will also support me on this.”

Kalyan Chaubey, IOA joint secretary, is currently the acting CEO. IOA, which had advertised for the post earlier this year too, has been on a sticky wicket over the CEO issue ever since the newly-elected body took charge in December. Its executive council was to appoint a CEO within one month, but has apparently not been able to agree on the post's terms of reference, dragging the appointment in the process.

The IOC has taken note of that. However, Bach, after a chat with Usha during the IOC Session, told reporters on Monday that he was "confident" the appointment will happen soon.

The IOA president said she does not want to leave any scope for concern around its governance from the IOC, with the IOA, representing India, potentially entering the bidding process to host the Olympics and — should it go deeper — engaging with the global body.

“It's a long process. When we are going for an Olympics bid, IOA has to play a perfect role. So IOA governance also has to be in perfect shape. IOA will represent the apex body of our country. It should be a role model for every sports federation in our country," Usha said. “So, everything should happen in a proper, transparent way. I want that, and for that whatever we have to do, I am ready to do that.”

The acclaimed sprinter was positive about her conversation with Bach in Mumbai. “He was happy that a sportsperson has come to take charge of IOA. He wanted that we (IOA) should follow their charter in terms of governance and everything else, because we are under them. He also said they are expecting a good performance from India at the Olympics,” Usha said.

There's buzz around Ahmedabad being pushed as the city for India's Olympics bid, and Usha pointed to the city’s infrastructure development alongside Gujarat hosting the last edition of National Games in 2022.

“When we go for (bidding to host) the Olympics, firstly we should ensure that we win more medals. That's the sign that our athletes are getting better. At the same time, we have to have good facilities. It is there in Ahmedabad. Developing that kind of infrastructure also is equally important. I think we can do it; there's no problem. Because the PM (Narendra Modi) himself is interested,” she said.

‘National Games can develop sporting infrastructure’

Usha listed infrastructure development across sports as among the several benefits of the National Games, which will kick off in Goa later this month. She hoped the interest around the upcoming edition will increase on the back of India winning a record-high 107 medals at the Asian Games and PM Narendra Modi stating the country's interest in hosting the Games.

“The states that organise National Games will benefit from infrastructure development. It is also an opportunity for them to showcase the talent that they have," Usha said. “The youngsters can mingle with experienced athletes at these National Games and want to be like them. For them, it’s like a mini-Olympics or mini-Asian Games. And they will want to be at that big stage too in the future.

“Gradually, we want to increase the importance of the National Games, and organise them in an even better way,” she added.