Want to throw consistently beyond 90m: Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi: Neeraj Chopra has been training under legendary Czech javelin thrower Jan Zelezny this season and it has immediately produced results. Chopra was able to go past the much awaited 90m mark at the Doha Diamond League. As he gears up for the Diamond League Final in Zurich on Thursday, India’s double Olympic medallist and reigning world champion said his focus will be to consistently churn out throws beyond 90m. Neeraj Chopra threw 90.23m while finishing second in his season-opening Diamond League meet for javelin. (PTI)

“I was waiting so long for 90m. I am happy this question is over. Everyone asked me after 2018, when I threw 88m for the first time, when I would throw 90m. I really want to throw consistently over 90m. It (Doha) was early in the season but I try to find good technique the way I do in training with Jan. I really need to focus to get the same technique in competitions,” Chopra said during a media interaction in Zurich.

With Zelezny by his side, Chopra said he is learning a lot both on and off the field. The biggest lesson for him is how to remain calm under pressure.

“He says he read somewhere that ‘technique is my biggest weapon’, so I try to learn and understand whatever he is telling me in training. He has thrown the javelin beyond 90m maybe more than 50 times and handled the pressure so well. I learned from him how to stay calm under pressure and still be consistent. He was really of another level. He is not only a good coach but a good human being and I am learning,” Chopra said of Zelezny, who holds the world record of 98.48m he set in 1996. Chopra threw 90.23m in Doha.

Chopra says he needs to get everything right in competitions to consistently deliver the big throws.

“Technically I am not at a good level (right now). In the run up, I am really fast but I don’t think I am using speed right now. In Doha, the 90m throw was good but technically it was not perfect. If I use the left leg and there is a perfect block that will be a good throw and I will be satisfied.”

The conditions in Zurich could be difficult with rain forecast but Chopra said he loves to challenge himself in every condition. “I like to throw in every condition. Tomorrow it may rain, the weather is not good, but it’s for everyone and you need to stay tough mentally.”

Germany’s Julian Weber has been his biggest rival this season. Weber too threw 90m-plus (91.06) to beat Chopra in Doha. The Diamond League Final could be a contest between the two.

“Right now Julian is doing really well. He threw 90m in Doha and had 89m in Brussels last week (DL). I feel good competing with him. He is a good friend too,” Chopra said when asked about his biggest rival.