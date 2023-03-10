Watch: Brook Lopez's clutch blocks that helped Milwaukee Bucks win over Brooklyn Nets in NBA game

Brook Lopez delivered a surreal defensive performance as he did a career-high nine blocks in the Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets NBA game on Thursday night. Lopez's sensational gameplay helped Bucks clinch the match by 118-113. A total of 24 points were also scored by Lopez and his overall performance included 10 rebounds and three assists.

Bucks had secured a considerable lead in the first round as they scored 37 points against 20 points by Nets. But Nets outperformed their opponents in the next three rounds to close in the gap but couldn't secure the win. Lopez's fantastic performance was the major difference between the two sides.

Official Twitter account of NBA posted highlights of Lopez's incredible match-winning performance. "Brook Lopez nearly had a triple-double in the @Bucks win... With blocks 24 PTS | 10 REB | 9 BLK (career-high)," they tweeted.

NBA also posted a video of one of Lopez's nine blocks which they highlighted as his best on the night.

"9 BLOCKS FOR BROOK LOPEZ.NONE MORE CLUTCH THAN THIS," tweeted NBA.

"Phenomenal. It was a close game and he made the plays that made the difference down the stretch," said Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Lopez talked to the media about his match performance and reiterated that he had the ability to deliver clutch blocks as per the match situation.

"Definitely. Definitely. Again, it comes to the guards doing a great job. Brooklyn was out there shooting the ball. They were doing a great job shooting the ball, and so just in that last possession, those last couple possessions, (our guards) were doing a great job sending those guys downhill. And when they kind of give them that one option, I'm able to make the read and time it. If he's going downhill, full head of steam, I can time that pretty simply to get there at the right time," said Lopez.

Over the last 52 days, the Bucks have delivered a superb performance with figures reading 21-2. Currently, the Bucks are the best team in the NBA with a 48-18 record.