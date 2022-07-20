Watch: Father commentates as son Jake Wightman incredibly clinches gold in 1500m race at World Athletics Championships

Great Britain's Jake Wightman took a surprise gold medal at the 1500m event in the 2022 World Athletics Championships on Tuesday. he outkicked Olympic champion and hot favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen on the final lap to secure a top podium finish in the race. The victory was made more special as it with his father commentating on the race, live in the stadium. His father Geoff, also Jake's coach, has been a fixture in athletics stadiums for decades and is long used to calling his son's races and never reveals the familial connection, according to Reuters.

At the end of Tuesday's 1,500-metre final though, even the tough old professional allowed himself a brief moment when he announced to the Hayward Field fans: "That's my son and he's world champion", before quickly moving on to the last round of the men's discus.

Also read: Watch: Ben Stokes walks off to standing ovation in 'massive moment for English cricket' after final ODI innings

Watch as Wightman senior commentated on his son's race in an emotional moment at the Hayward Field:

Jake Wightman has become the World 1500m champion. Geoff calling his son becoming a World Champion is priceless. Helene, part of our team, filmed Dad. I sat with Mum Susan..then could not wait to give my mate a hug. Beyond proud. ??@JakeSWightman @WightmanGeoff @SusanWightman6 pic.twitter.com/8I8IT6ntwb — Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) July 20, 2022

"I hope that's the highlight of his announcing career, though he'll probably say it was Mo Farah in the 2012 Olympics," the younger Wightman told Reuters after his brilliant, tactical victory over Norwegian favourite Ingebrigtsen.

"He's called so many of my bad races so I think he probably needs to celebrate this one now. It's pretty cool to have your dad calling the races and it's probably unique in any sport."

Wightman said he still felt the whole thing was surreal two hours after the victory, having felt all the way down the home straight that somebody would catch him.

"It was and still is just disbelief and the moment for it to sink in hasn't occurred yet," he said. "I can't wait to see my phone when I can speak to friends, family and all the people, so many people, who have helped me over the years to get to here.

“To be a world champion is beyond words and whatever happens the rest of my career, I'm that.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON