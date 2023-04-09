Watch: How Israel Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira to become the middleweight champion at UFC 287

Israel Adesanya decimated Alex Pereria in the main event of UFC 287 on Saturday night and became the new middleweight champion. Adesanya knocked out Pereira, four minutes and 21 seconds into round two of their fight and grabbed the middleweight title belt. (Twitter)

After his win, Adesanya hailed Pereira as a great fighter and highlighted that he had his revenge over his opponent.

“They say revenge is sweet and if you know me, I’ve got a sweet tooth. This is f****** sweet. I’m telling you, no matter what, Alex is a great champion. He lost the belt tonight but he will always be the champion," said Adesanya.

“I told you, the hunter is now the hunted. Beating me, he made me a better fighter, a better person. In this camp, I didn’t f*** around. That last one had everything. Since 2017, that last hammer fist was from the gods,” he added.

Watch the video of Adesanya's winning moment here:

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Gilbert Burns defeated local boy Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision. Burns won via scores of 30-27 twice and 29-28. After his heartbreaking loss, Masvidal announced retirement from UFC.

In his post-fight interview, Masvidal said "I love everybody here, thank you everybody for watching. This is where I started my career, it's been a long 20 years. Fifty something fights, sometimes your favourite basketball player doesn't have that three-pointer or your favourite quarterback loses that rifle."

"I don't feel the same when I get in here anymore, it's been 20 long years and I love all of you. The UFC came here 20 years ago and it inspired me to chase this dream. Hopefully I inspired somebody in here to go and fight for theirs no matter what it is. I love this sport, I'm a multi-millionaire that didn't have s*** when I started and now I can say I'm good for life," added Masvidal.

In other matches of the main card, Rob Font knocked out Adrian Yanez in the bantamweight category and grabbed win in round 1 itself. Kevin Holland knocked out Santiago Ponzinibbio in welterweight category and emerged victorious. Christian Rodriguez demolished Raul Rosas Jr. in the bantamweight category and won by unanimous decision.