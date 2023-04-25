Watch- Jimmy Butler's record-breaking performance in Miami Heat's win over Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat prevailed over Milwaukee Bucks by 119-114 in game 4 on Monday night. With the win, Heat gained a 3-1 lead over Bucks and put the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed on the brink of elimination. Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat(Getty Images via AFP)

Jimmy Butler was the star of the night for Heat as the 33-year-old finished with 56 points, nine rebounds and two assists to help his team win the contest. Of those points, he scored 22 in the first quarter and annihilated Bucks by scoring 21 in the fourth quarter. It was a memorable performance by him as his 56 points are the most in Heat postseason history. His 56-point brilliance got him tied with Charles Barkley for the fourth-highest single-game scoring effort in playoff history, only behind Michael Jordan (63), Elgin Baylor (61) and Donovan Mitchell (57).

Watch Butler's performance:

Butler was supported by Bam Adebayo (15 points, 8 rebounds), Caleb Martin (12 points, 9 rebounds) and Gabe Vincent (10 points, 8 assists).

Bucks outperformed Heat in each of the first three quarters. Giannis Antetokounmpo's team were leading by 11 points over Heat at the end of third quarter. But in a stunning turnaround, Heat totally outplayed Bucks in the fourth quarter to grab the sensational win. In the fourth quarter, Heat scored 41 points while Bucks could manage 25 points.

The match marked the return of Bucks star Antetokounmpo after a two-plus-game absence with a back contusion but it ended in a defeat. Antetokounmpo posted a triple-double and finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists in the game.

For Bucks, Brook Lopez finished with 36 points and 11 rebounds to be the best performer for his team.

Heat and Bucks will lock horns again in game 5 on Wednesday and it will be a do-or-die situation for Antetokounmpo's team. To avoid a playoff exit, Bucks need to win the next three games.