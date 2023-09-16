Watch out Dillon Danis: Logan Paul has added ‘choke-hold’ bouncer Chance to the Logang

Dillon Danis loves to talk big now but there's an incident he can never live down: getting choked by a bouncer and Logan Paul's latest move will never let him forget.

Bar Brawl Drama: Bellator's Dillon Danis Tapped Out by Bouncer, Logan Paul Adds Fuel to the Fire

Two years ago, Bellator fighter Dillon Danis was arrested outside a bar in Seaside Heights, N.J. He was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly causing a disturbance that led to his arrest. What added to his embarrassment was a video showing him apparently tapping out to a chokehold by a security guard named Chance. And now, Chance has been hired by Logan Paul as his personal bodyguard.

According to Chance, when Danis and his three friends arrived around midnight, the bouncer requested to see their IDs. Danis stated that he didn't have his ID with him. Chance told Danis, "Sorry, bro, you're not getting in without an ID. Danis responded with, "Oh, you don't know who I am?" Chance replied, "Sorry, dude, I don't know who you are. I need a driver's license, passport, or some other form of ID to verify your age."

Danis then became agitated, and another bouncer joined in on the argument. They requested the ID requirement and later suggested Danis and his boys leave the premises.

Things escalated further when Danis took a step toward the other bouncer, prompting him to place his hand on Danis' chest as a warning. Danis replied to him, saying, “Don't touch me; don't touch me.” Danis then attempted to throw a punch, and Chance reacted by grabbing Danis' neck and pulling him down.

Chance explained that in such situations, he usually goes for a brief chokehold until the individual realizes the seriousness of the situation.

The video shows Danis tapping out, and when Chance checked on him, Danis gave a thumbs-up. Chance maintained control until the police arrived and assisted them in taking everyone into custody.

The buildup to the fight for the Prime Card has balanced the attention for what the main event initially was, the KSI-Fury fight, with even more hype being drawn gradually towards the second main event between Paul and Danis.

Either ways the two fighters know how to put up a show. YouTuber turned wrestler Logan Paul often calls out Danis on the incident, be it the press conferences or face-offs.

In the last face-off, Logan made an epic comeback to the psychological warfare being built up to this fight by hiring Chance as his personal security until fight night, to which Danis responded, "I'll give him that. This is funny."

