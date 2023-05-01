Watch | Stephen Curry cooks up record breaking game-7 points to keep Warriors' championship dream alive

Stephen Curry delivered an incredible performance on Sunday afternoon, scoring 50 points and leading the Golden State Warriors to a 120-100 Game 7 win over the Sacramento Kings. Curry's 50-point outburst was a Game 7 scoring record and kept the Warriors' hopes of repeating as champions alive.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings in game seven of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Golden 1 Center on April 30, 2023.(Getty Images via AFP)

With the win, Golden State secured their 19th consecutive playoff-series triumph over Western Conference competition and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. The Warriors will now face off against the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, with home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series.

Despite playing on the road and trailing by two points at halftime, Golden State found their championship form in the second half. The Warriors outscored the Kings 35-23 in the third quarter, with Curry scoring 14 points and Klay Thompson adding nine. Golden State also dominated the glass, outrebounding Sacramento 22-9 in the quarter.

The Kings mounted no comeback in the fourth quarter, missing their first five shots and turning the ball over. By the time De'Aaron Fox scored, the Warriors had built a 12-point lead and time was running out.

Curry's 50 points were a career playoff high, and he made 20 of his 38 shots overall, including 7-for-18 from beyond the arc. Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points, while Thompson had 16 in a 4-for-19 shooting effort. Kevon Looney added 11 points and 21 rebounds, with 10 of those rebounds coming on the offensive glass.

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) defends against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) who passes the ball during the second half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP)

Draymond Green returned to the starting lineup and contributed eight points, six rebounds, two steals, and a game-high eight assists. For the Kings, Domantas Sabonis led the way with 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. De'Aaron Fox had 16 points on a 5-for-19 shooting afternoon.

Despite the loss, the Kings had a successful season, making their first postseason appearance in 17 years. However, it was Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors who stole the show on Sunday, setting up an exciting second-round matchup with the Lakers.