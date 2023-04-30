Watch: Teary-eyed dad informs son Deuce Vaughn about selection by Dallas Cowboys during 2023 NFL Draft

With the No. 212 overall pick, the Dallas Cowboys selected former Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round of 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday. He is set to get in the shoes of Ezekiel Elliott who has been released by the team. Deuce is the son of Cowboys' scout Chris Vaughn.

Deuce Vaughn (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interestingly, the call of selection to Deuce, was made by none other than his own father. An official video of the call went viral on social media in which Deuce's father informs his son about the selection. A teary-eyed Chris asks Deuce " You want to come to work with me next week?". From the other end, Deuce replies, "I wouldn't mind that at all" as the Cowboys' staff in the room burst into laughter. Seconds later, the President of Cowboys confirms and congratulates Deuce about his selection. In the video, a proud Chris is seen hugging the Cowboys coach and other staff as they congratulate him on his son's selection.

Watch the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| 2023 WWE Draft Results: Check out which stars got picked and where

Deuce earned All-American honors in all three seasons at KSU. He totalled 3,604 yards and 34 touchdowns on 651 carries and added 1,280 yards and nine more scores on his 116 receptions.

With height of just 5-5 1/4 and weighing 179 pounds, Deuce is the smallest player in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine. But despite his small size, he has the skills to make it big. Talking about him, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said "I always knew he was fearless and not afraid to run inside.We started to use him as a pure running back as the [first] season went on. I've been saying ever since he got here: He's a very underrated running back between the tackles. Some of his best players have 3-4 yard gains that could have been 5-6 yard losses. You can't get clean shots at him."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deuce rushed for 1,558 yards and nine touchdowns last season with 378 receiving yards. In 2021, he was a consensus All-American with 1,404 rushing yards and nearly 500 receiving yards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON