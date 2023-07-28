'We are encouraged by his response,' Bronny James leaves hospital after cardiac scare

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, has left the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

(FILES) Bronny James, #6 of the West team, talks to Lebron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers, after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on March 28, 2023. Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is in a stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a practice with his college basketball team, the James family said on July 25, 2023. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)

The 18-year-old college basketball player was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Monday morning, following a medical emergency during a practice session at the University of Southern California. He was admitted to the intensive care unit, but his condition improved and he was moved out of the ICU on Tuesday, according to a statement from his family's representative to PEOPLE.

On Wednesday, the hospital announced that Bronny had been discharged and was recovering at home. The statement, posted on the hospital's website, praised the USC athletics’ medical staff for their quick and effective intervention that saved Bronny's life.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," the statement read.

"He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting."

The statement added that the 18-year-old’s recovery was ongoing, but expressed optimism for his future. "We are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience and his family and community support."

TMZ reported that Bronny's situation was classified as a Code 3, which means a life-threatening emergency. He was transported by ambulance from USC's Galen Center around 9:26 a.m. on Monday.

Bronny's younger brother, Bryce Maximus, showed his love and support for his sibling on Instagram. He posted a photo of them together on his Instagram Story, with a red heart emoji. The photo captured a tender moment between the brothers, as they looked at something on a phone.

Bronny is a freshman at USC, where he plays for the Trojans basketball team. He previously played at Sierra Canyon High School, where he earned a reputation as a promising talent. He signed his letter of intent to join USC in November, making his father very proud and emotional.

LeBron, 38, congratulated his son on Instagram, the caption reads, "My boy signed his letter of intent yesterday for @uschoops! So damn happy and proud of you @bronny!! Pops shed a gangsta 🥺😢 seeing this. So AMAZING!!"

He also used some of his signature hashtags, such as "#ProudDad #BronnyGoingToCollege😱 #JamesGang👑 #FightOn✌🏾"

