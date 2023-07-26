LeBron James' younger son Bryce James posts a heartfelt picture with Bronny after cardiac scare

Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is recovering from a cardiac arrest that he suffered on Monday during a workout at the University of Southern California, where he is a student-athlete and a basketball player. Brotherly bond(Instagram/Bryce James)

The 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital by an ambulance around 9:26 a.m. from USC’s Galen Center and was initially in critical condition, according to TMZ.

The James family’s representative quoted and confirmed to PEOPLE magazine on Tuesday morning and said that Bronny is now stable and out of the ICU.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, right, accepts the award for best record-breaking performance from his sons, Bronny James, left, and Bryce James, at the ESPY awards July 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP)

The statement also asked for respect and privacy for the family and thanked the USC medical and athletic staff for their “incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

The statement reads, “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny’s younger brother Bryce Maximus, who is also a basketball player and has received a Division I scholarship offer from Duquesne University, showed his support for his brother on his Instagram Story on Tuesday afternoon.

He posted a photo of him and Bronny standing together and looking at a phone screen, with a red heart emoji. The brothers have a close bond and share a passion for basketball. They also have a younger sister, Zhuri Nova, who is eight years old.

Bronny has been following in his father’s footsteps and has achieved many milestones in his basketball career, such as being selected for the McDonald’s All-American Game, being featured in Sports Illustrated, and signing a deal with Nike. His father, 38, has been very proud of his son and has said that he wants to play with him in the NBA before he retires.

“My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point,” LeBron told The Athletic in a 2022 interview.