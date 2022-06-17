'We have good teams, hope we win some medals,' says Anand

India’s 20-member contingent for the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad, scheduled to be held in Mahabalipuram from July 28 to August 10, has been preparing for the high-profile event for more than a month now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The players – India are fielding two teams each in the men’s and women’s sections – had their first camp under the guidance of prominent Israeli Grandmaster (GM) Boris Gelfand and five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand in Chennai from May 7-17. Both were appointed by the All India Chess Federation (AICF) as mentors of the Indians teams for the event.

While Anand – he has chosen to guide the younger players rather than take part himself – was able to attend the camp on only one day, Gelfand was actively involved in ensuring that the players are as well-prepared as possible. The focus during the ten-day camp was on analysing games and studying different positions while also engaging in team bonding activities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anand expects the players to benefit immensely from the camp. “Boris was there for more than a week. He is a very, very good coach. The players enjoy such a camp. First of all, it was with a top coach. And then more importantly, they are all there with each other and are thinking about chess the whole day. That makes a big difference. They would discuss in the evenings what they learned during the day and bond together as a team. The AICF should be complimented for having these camps. All the players are raving about it,” said Anand on Friday.

The A team in the men’s section features Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna, Krishnan Sasikaran, Arjun Erigaisi and SL Narayanan while the B team has R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh, Nihal Sarin, Raunak Sadhwani and B Adhiban. In the women’s section, Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Tania Sachdev, R Vaishali and Bhakti Kulkarni feature in the A team. The B team consists of Soumya Swaminathan, Mary Ann Gomes, Padmini Rout, Vantika Agarwal and Divya Deshmukh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have good teams. In the men’s section, we have five players above 20 and five below 20. So there is a nice symmetry. In the women’s section, it is more spread out. There are a lot of strong candidates who have an opportunity at this big stage to show what they are capable of. The format is the Swiss format, which makes things unpredictable. I hope we win some medals,” Anand added.