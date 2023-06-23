Who is Victor Wembanyama? NBA's latest 7 foot tall entrant touted to become basketball's next biggest superstar

Victor Wembanyama had already been drawing significant attention before the NBA 2023 draft, and it came as no surprise when he became the first draft pick, heading to San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. A rising star in the world of basketball, Wembanyama is known for his exceptional height and immense potential. Born on January 8, 2004, in Paris, France, Wembanyama stands an astonishing 7 feet 3 inches tall, making him one of the most intriguing prospects in recent years. In fact, many consider him among the best prospects to come into the NBA since LeBron James in 2003.

Victor Wembanyama at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, (AP)

Wembanyama's journey began in his early teens when he joined the youth development program of the French club Nanterre 92. It didn't take long for his talent to shine through, and he quickly attracted attention with his extraordinary physical attributes and versatility on the court. In 2021, he was picked by ASVEL and switched to Levallois-Perret based French club Metropolitans 92 a year later.

Wembanyama's game is characterized by his exceptional shot-blocking ability, thanks to his incredible wingspan and timing. Not only is he a defensive force, but he also possesses impressive offensive skills. Wembanyama can stretch the floor with his shooting touch and has a soft touch around the basket, making him a nightmare for defenders.

His performances have garnered attention on both the national and international stages. Wembanyama has represented France in various youth tournaments, showcasing his dominance against top talents from around the world.

Wembanyama was visibly emotional as soon as Adam Silver announced him as the first pick in the NBA draft. He was joined by his siblings during the draft. “Accomplishing something I've been dreaming of my own life. Hearing that sentence from Adam Silver... I've dreamed of it so much,” said Wembanyama before breaking into tears.

Off-the-court, Wembanyama is known for his humility and grounded nature and that reflected on his statement following his draft into Spurs, when he talked to ESPN.

“I know I can bring so much more than just basketball to a franchise,” Wembanyama said.

“My goal is always going to be to win titles, obviously. But also to the community, the franchise, to the fan base I know I can bring so much more.”

Victor Wembanyama's rare physical attributes, basketball skills, and determination make him a highly promising player with the potential to leave an indelible mark on the sport.

