IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Who won WWE Royal Rumble 2021?
Kane catches Dolph Ziggler for a chokeslam during Royal Rumble 2021.(WWE)
Kane catches Dolph Ziggler for a chokeslam during Royal Rumble 2021.(WWE)
others

Who won WWE Royal Rumble 2021?

  • The surprises, twists, and returns during the 30-man Royal Rumble have mesmerised the fans over the years.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:06 PM IST

WWE Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events of the year for professional wrestling fans. The surprises, twists, and returns during the 30-man Royal Rumble have mesmerised the fans over the years.

In 2021 also, there were big expectations with the Royal Rumble match. And there was a surprise. Edge returned, came in at no.1 and stayed in the ring for more than an hour, and eventually came out as the winner of the Royal Rumble match.

Edge started the match with arch-rival Randy Orton coming in at second. It became the story arc of the match as both the superstars battled each other. Edge injured Orton early in the match and the 'Viper' had to leave ring midway due to injury. Edge continued to battle on with Christian also joining him during the match.



Edge and Christian joined hands to eliminate Braun Strowman. But Rollins soon took out Christian and Edge returned the favour to the 'Messiah'. In classic style, Orton returned to hit an RKO out of nowhere to Edge. But he could not complete the task as Edge managed to dump him out to become the winner of Royal Rumble 2021.

This is the second time Edge has won the prestigious match and will now headline WrestleMania 37.



In the women’s Royal Rumble match, it was Bianca Belair who came on top to win the match and get a chance to fight for the title at WrestleMania 37. WWE supported young and upcoming superstars in the match as Belair and Rhea Ripley were the stars during the Royal Rumble. They started early and went on to become the last two women standing in the ring.

Fans couldn’t guess who would come out on top. But it was Belair who emerged as the winner as she eliminated Ripley. She will now choose her opponent for WrestleMania.


Other results:

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax beat Asuka and Charlotte to become new Women’s Tag Team champions

Drew McIntyre beat Goldberg to retain WWE Championship

Sasha Banks beat Carmella to retain SmackDown Women’s Championship

Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain Universal Championship

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wwe wwe royal rumble
app
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kane catches Dolph Ziggler for a chokeslam during Royal Rumble 2021.(WWE)
Kane catches Dolph Ziggler for a chokeslam during Royal Rumble 2021.(WWE)
others

Who won WWE Royal Rumble 2021?

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • The surprises, twists, and returns during the 30-man Royal Rumble have mesmerised the fans over the years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Generic archery image. (Getty Images)
Generic archery image. (Getty Images)
others

AAI announces archery World Cup probables

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:48 PM IST
The 24 archers were picked after a trial held in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Divya Kakran(HT Archive)
Divya Kakran(HT Archive)
others

Divya Kakran suffers shock first-round loss in women's wrestling nationals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Divya, who won gold at the Asian Wrestling Championship in February last year, lost 6-8 to Rajini in the first round. Rajini went on to win the silver medal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's rifle shooters compete in Asian Online Shooting Championships from Karni Singh Range. (HT)
India's rifle shooters compete in Asian Online Shooting Championships from Karni Singh Range. (HT)
others

Divyansh wins gold in 10m air rifle; Chenai and Rajeswari top trap events

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:52 PM IST
  • India won four out of the eight gold medals on offer, besides two silver and five bronze medals, for a total of 11 medals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virender Singh, popularly known as Goonga Pehelwan, will be awarded the Padma Shri this year. (Picture: Facebook/VirenderSingh)
Virender Singh, popularly known as Goonga Pehelwan, will be awarded the Padma Shri this year. (Picture: Facebook/VirenderSingh)
others

Padma Shri wrestler Virender Singh: Bahut struggle ke baad itna samman mila hai

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:27 AM IST
Virender Singh, popularly known as Goonga Pehelwan (mute wrestler), describes his journey from grassroot dangals to Deaflympics and more recently, the Padma Shri honour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian shooters competing at Asian Online Shooting Championships at the Karni Singh Range. (HT Image)
Indian shooters competing at Asian Online Shooting Championships at the Karni Singh Range. (HT Image)
others

Saurabh wins gold, Manu bronze in Asian Online Shooting Championships

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:30 PM IST
  • Saurabh Chaudhary shot 588 to win gold medal in 10m air pistol event, while Manu Bhaker scored 578 in the same event to finish with bronze medal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos(Twitter)
Photo of former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos(Twitter)
others

Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Campos Racing, who have teams in the Formula Two and Three support series, said in a statement on Thursday that their founder had passed away from "sudden coronary disease".
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP