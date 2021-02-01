Who won WWE Royal Rumble 2021?
- The surprises, twists, and returns during the 30-man Royal Rumble have mesmerised the fans over the years.
In 2021 also, there were big expectations with the Royal Rumble match. And there was a surprise. Edge returned, came in at no.1 and stayed in the ring for more than an hour, and eventually came out as the winner of the Royal Rumble match.
Edge started the match with arch-rival Randy Orton coming in at second. It became the story arc of the match as both the superstars battled each other. Edge injured Orton early in the match and the 'Viper' had to leave ring midway due to injury. Edge continued to battle on with Christian also joining him during the match.
Edge and Christian joined hands to eliminate Braun Strowman. But Rollins soon took out Christian and Edge returned the favour to the 'Messiah'. In classic style, Orton returned to hit an RKO out of nowhere to Edge. But he could not complete the task as Edge managed to dump him out to become the winner of Royal Rumble 2021.
This is the second time Edge has won the prestigious match and will now headline WrestleMania 37.
In the women’s Royal Rumble match, it was Bianca Belair who came on top to win the match and get a chance to fight for the title at WrestleMania 37. WWE supported young and upcoming superstars in the match as Belair and Rhea Ripley were the stars during the Royal Rumble. They started early and went on to become the last two women standing in the ring.
Fans couldn’t guess who would come out on top. But it was Belair who emerged as the winner as she eliminated Ripley. She will now choose her opponent for WrestleMania.
Other results:
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax beat Asuka and Charlotte to become new Women’s Tag Team champions
Drew McIntyre beat Goldberg to retain WWE Championship
Sasha Banks beat Carmella to retain SmackDown Women’s Championship
Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain Universal Championship
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Divyansh wins gold in 10m air rifle; Chenai and Rajeswari top trap events
- India won four out of the eight gold medals on offer, besides two silver and five bronze medals, for a total of 11 medals.
Saurabh wins gold, Manu bronze in Asian Online Shooting Championships
- Saurabh Chaudhary shot 588 to win gold medal in 10m air pistol event, while Manu Bhaker scored 578 in the same event to finish with bronze medal.
