When MC Mary Kom twisted her left knee at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) trials on a sultry June afternoon, many feared that her legendary career would end on a surgeon's table. Yet, four months later, the decorated pugilist stood radiant and hopeful, exhorting the young and old to turn up for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon to be held in the capital on October 16. Thoughts of retiring from sport are still some way off.

"Why can't I come back? I am Mary Kom," she roared.

The six-time world champion will be 40 this November, meaning the Paris Olympics as well as next year's Asian Games will be out of bounds for the London Games bronze medallist. The upper age limit to compete at the two quadrennial events was fixed at 40 in 2013.

"I know there's an age barrier, but I still want to compete. People want to see me in the ring. I had a complex, three-stage surgery, but I am not done yet."

For now, Mary moves around in a brace. She has started her rehabilitation and some strength training, but the mobility of her knee is still restricted.

"There's daily progress. About 3-4 months back, I could bend only 10 percent of my knee. I will slowly be 100 percent. Gradually the mobility and strength will return," Mary said.

The doctors have ruled her out of action for at least six months post-surgery, but the ace boxer is eager to beat the deadline. "I have taken it as a challenge. I want to regain full fitness in less than six months. Nothing is impossible if you put your heart to it. Recovery and rehab are things that I can control," she continued.

The only woman boxer from the country to win an Asiad gold wants to sign off on a high. "I am still hungry. I want to compete one major tournament before I retire. And I don't mean an invitational event; just one proper competition before I go."

With time running out, it'll be interesting to see if her wish does indeed come true.

