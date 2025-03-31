Wild, Devils continue back-to-back as they jockey for playoff positioning

The Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils will play for the second time in three days when they meet Monday night in Newark. HT Image

The visiting Devils scored 28 seconds into the game and beat the Wild 5-2 on Saturday.

Both teams are looking to improve their playoff position. The Devils are trailing the Carolina Hurricanes for second place in the Metropolitan Division. They have a solid lead over the New York Rangers for third place.

Minnesota is tied with St. Louis atop the Western Conference wild-card race, six points behind the Colorado Avalanche for third place in the Central Division.

The Wild open a three-game road trip on Monday and five of their last eight games are on the road, where they are among the best in the NHL with 47 points .

Nico Hischier scored his second hat trick of the season in the Devils win on Saturday, setting a new career high for goals in a single season with 33.

"I think sometimes the puck bounces right in front of you, sometimes you can do as much as you want and it doesn't go in," Hischier said. "So, I'm glad tonight it worked out and I was able to help the team that way."

Hischier has points in nine of his last 10 games with seven goals and six assists.

Paul Cotter and Tomas Tatar also scored, and Jesper Bratt had two assists for New Jersey, which bounced back from a 4-0 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for the Devils, who have won two of three after losing three straight.

"I just really thought it was a determined effort," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. "To me, it was one of those nights where you weren't going to be denied. There's no panic in the group in the third period. ... Lot of things to love about our group tonight."

Stefan Noesen boosted his 2024-25 totals to 20 goals and 18 assists for 38 points, establishing a new career high for points in a season.

Forward Luke Hughes returned to the Devils lineup and had one assist and three shots in 19:55 after sitting out Friday's game with a lower-body injury.

Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Hartman also scored Friday for Minnesota, which has lost three of four. Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves.

"I just thought from the drop of the puck, mentally and physically we weren't where we needed to be, and it lasted throughout the game," Wild coach John Hynes said.

The Wild fell behind 2-0 early and never tied it, though Hartman's goal pulled them within 3-2 at 5:22 of the third period.

"We put ourselves down too early," Hartman said. "That's a good team that you got to show up ready. We handed them two goals which is unacceptable at this time of the year."

The Wild got some good news when injured forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek practiced with the full team. Both are expected to travel with the team this week, but it is unclear if they will play during the trip.

