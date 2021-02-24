IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Woods is awake and responsive, says Indian-American doctor Anish Mahajan
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
others

Woods is awake and responsive, says Indian-American doctor Anish Mahajan

Woods suffered serious leg injuries and was trapped but conscious when emergency responders reached the scene of his one-vehicle rollover crash on a stretch of road near Los Angeles in California known for speeding and accidents, authorities said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:57 PM IST

Golf legend Tiger Woods is currently "awake, responsive and recovering" after surviving a serious car accident in the Los Angeles suburbs on Tuesday morning, said Indian-American doctor Anish Mahajan, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre.

On his way to a TV shoot, the SUV which Woods was driving suffered a serious accident and the star golfer had to be pulled out through the car's windshield.

Woods suffered serious leg injuries and was trapped but conscious when emergency responders reached the scene of his one-vehicle rollover crash on a stretch of road near Los Angeles in California known for speeding and accidents, authorities said.

Dr Mahajan said the 45-year-old American golfer suffered open and compound fractures on his lower-right leg and ankle.

Mahajan provided the details of the surgery in a statement shared on Woods' official Twitter account.

He said the injuries which shattered the tibia and fibula bones of Woods' lower right leg were stabilised with a rod in the tibia. These are the two bones between the knee and the ankle with the tibia being the larger of the two.

"Additional injuries to the bones in the foot and ankle required screws and pins," Dr Mahajan said in the statement.

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy, who was the first to arrive at the accident site, said he found Woods still in the driver's seat, wearing his seat belt, and that the golfer was able to tell him his name was Tiger.

The 15-time major champion was lucid and calm, but potentially in shock, and did not seem to be concerned with his injuries at the time, Deputy Carlos Gonzalez was quoted as saying by CNN.

According to his LinkedIn bio, Dr Mahajan directly supervises the chairs of all 12 clinical departments and oversees the management, quality, and delivery of all medical services at Harbor-UCLA which is capable of providing total care for every aspect of injury from prevention through rehabilitation.

He also serves as Associate Dean of the UCLA-David Geffen School of Medicine, and is responsible for the graduate medical education and academic affairs of more than 500 resident and fellow trainees, and nearly 300 full-time faculty physicians at the teaching hospital, the bio says.

The Indian-American medical officer had previously worked with the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) as the Director of System Planning, Improvement and Data Analytics.

During this stint from 2012-2016, he helped lead organisational transformation under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obama Care, and oversaw multiple system-wide units including the Office of Planning and Data Analytics, and Enterprise Health Information Management, to organise and protect patient health data.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiger woods
Close
Arjun Atwal(Getty Images)
Arjun Atwal(Getty Images)
others

Atwal will play for Dad and Tiger as he joins Lahiri at Puerto Rico Open

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:15 PM IST
Atwal will be joined by Anirban Lahiri, who last featured on the PGA TOUR three weeks ago at the Farmers Insurance Open. The two last played at the same event in Bermuda, a holiday isle like Puerto Rico.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
others

Woods is awake and responsive, says Indian-American doctor Anish Mahajan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:57 PM IST
Woods suffered serious leg injuries and was trapped but conscious when emergency responders reached the scene of his one-vehicle rollover crash on a stretch of road near Los Angeles in California known for speeding and accidents, authorities said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image(FIA Formula E via Getty Images)
File image(FIA Formula E via Getty Images)
others

Formula E says future is stable even after Audi, BMW pull out

By Rajesh Pansare
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:33 PM IST
  • While they were busy putting in the framework to get the seventh edition up and going, they received a setback when two of the biggest manufacturers—Audi and BMW—announced their decision to pull out from the sport at the end of this season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
others

Bajrang, Vinesh eye good outing on return to action in Matteo Pellicone

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The two Olympic-bound wrestlers, who had skipped the World Cup in Belgrade, Serbia in December last year, will look for a good outing at the international ranking series tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view shows the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California, U.S., where golfer Tiger Woods was taken to following a car crash, February 23, 2021. (REUTERS)
A view shows the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California, U.S., where golfer Tiger Woods was taken to following a car crash, February 23, 2021. (REUTERS)
others

Tiger Woods out of surgery on leg after car crash

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Woods' Twitter account posted an update Tuesday night that included a statement from Dr. Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
others

Shorter quarantine period is being planned for shooting world cup: Rijiju

PTI, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:43 AM IST
The ISSF Combined World Cup will be held in New Delhi from March 18 to 29 with shooters from more than 40 countries, including UK and Brazil, taking part in the event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
others

Woods faces hard recovery from serious injuries in car crash

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:05 PM IST
A rod placed in tibia, while screws and pins were placed in ankle, the surgeon added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World chess champion Viswanathan Anand. File
World chess champion Viswanathan Anand. File
others

Anand roped in to supervise Indian MNC’s global chess league

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:18 AM IST
With lockdowns in place in different parts of the world last year, chess witnessed a huge surge in popularity with many taking to it in the digital space.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Woods. File(AP)
Tiger Woods. File(AP)
others

Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

Reuters, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:11 AM IST
The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference hours later, adding that Woods was conscious and "able to communicate" when rescue personnel arrived.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Personnel from the LA County Sheriff's Department inspect the damaged car of Tiger Woods after he was involved in a car crash, near Los Angeles, California, US. (REUTERS)
Personnel from the LA County Sheriff's Department inspect the damaged car of Tiger Woods after he was involved in a car crash, near Los Angeles, California, US. (REUTERS)
others

Tiger Woods's legendary golf career in jeopardy after car crash

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Golf star Tiger Woods suffered leg injuries Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in the Los Angeles area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tiger Woods.(AP)
File photo of Tiger Woods.(AP)
others

Tiger Woods suffers leg injuries after California car crash

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of G Sathiyan(AFP)
File image of G Sathiyan(AFP)
others

G Sathiyan ends long wait for national title with win over veteran Sharath Kamal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Sathiyan had rued his missed chances against Sharath in the final at Cuttack a couple of years ago. That win had put Sharath, the current world No. 32, on a high pedestal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manu Bhaker recently tweeted that she was mistreated by an airline employee at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Manu Bhaker recently tweeted that she was mistreated by an airline employee at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
others

Manu Bhaker: Expected to be treated with dignity

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Indian Olympian, shooter Manu Bhaker says she was asked to pay for carrying ammunition inspite of possessing necessary documents. But, the airlines has denied her allegations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India. File(Getty Images)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India. File(Getty Images)
others

In race against time to qualify for the Olympics

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:05 AM IST
This fresh wave of uncertainty has meant even more anxiety for the already-stressed athletes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
others

Indian women boxers sign off with 5 gold medals at Montenegro youth tourney

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Indians won an additional 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze on the penultimate day of the tournament. Earlier Alfiya Pathan ( 81kg) secured the country's first gold in the on-going tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac