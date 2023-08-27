World Athletics Championships Finals live: Neeraj Chopra, Parul Chaudhary and India men's relay team in sight of history

World Athletics Championships Finals live updates: Neeraj Chopra has won gold at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, the Under-20 Championships and won the Diamond League title as well. Now, he is looking to add an elusive World Championships gold medal as well. Later on, Parul Chaudhary will be taking part in the 3000m steeplechase final while the Indian men's 4x400m relay team of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh will be taking the stage, having already broken the Asian record to reach the final.

