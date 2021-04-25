Home / Sports / Others / World Cup Archery Stage 1: Deepika led women's recurve team beats Mexico to win gold
others

World Cup Archery Stage 1: Deepika led women's recurve team beats Mexico to win gold

Locked 4-4 in the shoot-off, the Indian team comprising seasoned Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari shot 27 to edge out their Mexican rivals by one point and claim their first World Cup team gold after seven years.
PTI | , Guatemala City
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 10:35 PM IST
Deepika Kumari (IND) of India competes.(REUTERS)

Indian women's recurve team held its nerve to pip Mexico 5-4 (27-26) in an intriguing final to grab a gold medal in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 here on Sunday.

Locked 4-4 in the shoot-off, the Indian team comprising seasoned Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari shot 27 to edge out their Mexican rivals by one point and claim their first World Cup team gold after seven years.

This is Deepika's fifth World Cup stage event team gold medal.

Deepika showed utmost composure to drill a perfect 10 in the final arrow of the shoot-off to put pressure on the 2012 London Olympics silver medalist Aida Roman who needed a nine but only to drift away for a poor eight score.

This was India's fifth recurve women’s team gold in World Cup having won in Shanghai- 2011, Medellin-2013, Wroclaw-2013 and 2014 previously.

Indian women's recurve team held its nerve to pip Mexico 5-4 (27-26) in an intriguing final to grab a gold medal in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 here on Sunday.

Locked 4-4 in the shoot-off, the Indian team comprising seasoned Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari shot 27 to edge out their Mexican rivals by one point and claim their first World Cup team gold after seven years.

This is Deepika's fifth World Cup stage event team gold medal.

Deepika showed utmost composure to drill a perfect 10 in the final arrow of the shoot-off to put pressure on the 2012 London Olympics silver medalist Aida Roman who needed a nine but only to drift away for a poor eight score.

This was India's fifth recurve women’s team gold in World Cup having won in Shanghai- 2011, Medellin-2013, Wroclaw-2013 and 2014 previously.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP