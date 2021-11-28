World TT C'ships Finals: Manika Batra, Sathiyan lose in mixed doubles quarters

The mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan suffered a defeat in the quarterfinals of the ongoing World Table Tennis Championships.

The duo suffered a defeat against Japan's Omokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata. The Japanese duo defeated Manika and Sathiyan 11-5, 11-2, 7-11, 11-9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manika along with Archana Kamath also suffered a defeat in the women's doubles quarterfinals.

The pair was defeated by Sarah De Nutte and Xia Lian Ni of Luxembourg. The Indian duo was defeated 1-11, 6-11, 8-11.