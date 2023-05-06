Wrestlers for candlelight march as leaders converge at sit-in site

The protest by top wrestlers demanding action against federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the sexual harassment complaints completed a fortnight with a candlelight march from their Jantar Mantar sit-in site announced.

New Delhi: Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik address a press conference during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_06_2023_000321A)(PTI)

The protesters, led by Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, and their supporters on Saturday said they expect big attendance ahead of the march as they drew up plans for what appeared an effort to intensify the movement. The wrestlers appealed for peace and co-operation with around 2,000 people are expected to arrive.

“We’ve permission to host 1,500-2,000 people here. There are many more who wanted to come but we thought it wise to keep it to senior members of the organisations supporting us,” a protesting wrestler who didn't wish to be identified, said.

Delhi Police officials said there was no specific security plans for the candlelight march, but said tractors and slow-moving vehicles trying to enter the border would not be allowed and precautions will be taken to maintain peace and order.

The protest venue was largely deserted for most of Saturday. The wrestlers, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia in particular, met with senior police officials. In the evening, the pavement was cleared, the tent originally put up removed with a bigger canvas roof put up.

“We will keep working through the night if needed. Accommodating so many people is not easy and we don't want any inconvenience caused,” wrestler Jitender Kumar said.

Many leaders of farmer, student, labour and women's rights groups are expected. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait is likely to be present. He tweeted a video announcing that khap leaders will hold a panchayat at the protest site to decide the course of the protest.

Addressing the media, Vinesh Phogat said, “I urge all our supporters to stay calm. Please do not indulge in any aggression and cooperate with the police. To the police, I request that they help our supporters, who will be here to express solidarity with us.”

The candlelight march, expected at around 7pm, will be the second in two weeks. The wrestlers urged the public to take out similar marches across the country in support.

On Friday, the wrestlers formed two committees to decide the course of the protest. A 31-member panel was formed to run the sit-in with a nine-member group to decide on wrestling matters. “The nine-member panel will have a lot of former players and experienced coaches, basically people who brought us into this sport. We trust their advice,” Sakshi Malik said.

Malik said the Delhi Police has recorded the statements of all seven complainants under Section 161 of the CrPC (statement before police, not admissible in court). Recording of testimony under Section 164 (statement before judicial magistrate, admissible in court) is yet to start. "We've been told Delhi Police has been given a deadline for that,” Malik said.

There is anger in villages around Meerut with leaders of farmer and social organisations criticising the government for not taking action against Singh. Heads of khaps plan to visit the protest on Sunday. General secretary of the khap bodies, Subhash Baliyan, said they would hold a meeting at Jantar Mantar on Sunday and decide on future action.

Baliyan said clan members have been asked to stay back in their villages until the leaders assess the situation. Surendra Singh, secretary of BKU (Asli) said there was anger because it was about the honour and pride of their daughters. Diwakar Singh of BKU (Bhanu) said nobody can tolerate sexual harassment of girls. “Why is the government not interested in taking action against Brij Bhushan?” he asked.

The Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association (HAWA) has suspended three member akharas — in Jhajjar, Hisar and Mewat districts — over their alleged involvement in the protest. In a letter dated May 5, its president Rohtash Singh announced the suspension of its secretaries.

