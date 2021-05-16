WWE Interview: Charlotte Flair on Triple Threat match, CM Punk comment, and Ric Flair-Lacey Evans storyline

Charlotte Flair is going to fight for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. She will be involved in a Triple Threat match against WWE Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and Asuka. It a chance for her to become a 14-time women’s champion and take a step closer to the all-time record currently held by his father, Ric Flair, who had won 16 World Championship titles during his Hall-of-Fame career.

Charlotte returned to the WWE after WrestleMania 37 and was directly inserted herself into the title picture as she interfered in the championship match on Raw between Rhea and Asuka. She was suspended the following week for assaulting the referee but was brought back by Sonya Deville and was also granted a match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Charlotte talked about the Triple Threat match and how she would overcome the challenge posed by Asuka and Ripley.

“I have a lot of experience in Triple Threat matches from TLC to WrestleMania. I have a lot of positivity going in and I am looking forward to becoming a 14-time WWE Women’s Champion. I have shared the ring with both ladies, Rhea and Asuka. I know their weaknesses and their strengths,” Charlotte said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Charlotte and Asuka have been two of the top wrestlers in the WWE women’s division for quite some time. They faced each other for the first time at WrestleMania 34 where both had an extraordinary match inside the ring. Charlotte talked about what makes her matches and rivalry with Asuka so special.

“I think it has to do with how much I respect her as a performer and as a human. I believe going into WrestleMania 34, Asuka had nothing to prove. She had made a name for herself, travelled all around the world, come from Japan and had the longest unbeaten streak in WWE history. And I felt like if I beat her that would cement my legacy. When we faced off, it was like she had nothing to lose and I had everything to prove. Since last year’s WrestleMania, she has been the MVP of Raw. We feel like we are always shoulder to shoulder. She is one of the greatest I have ever faced.”

Charlotte also lavished praise on Rhea, saying that the Australian wrestler oozes appeal.

“She has an aura around her. When she comes out, you feel her presence. She oozes that appeal. That is half the battle, the owing the room,” Charlotte said.

CM Punk recently took a dig when Charlotte posted a photo of yourself commentating during Raw. He was imitating Vince McMahon in the ears of the commentators. So we asked what is the situation like she is commentating, how much does she hear Mr McMahon on the microphone?

“No one is buzzing me in my ear. I have known Byron Saxton and Corey Graves for a very long time. It was just great to be out there with them, feeling as confident as ever. No, Vince doesn’t buzz me in my ear about anything.”

Ric Flair had recently commented that he wasn’t comfortable with the storyline involving Lacey Evans. Charlotte also talked about the storylines as she gave her side of the story.

“It wasn’t so much about Lacey. It is very difficult with my dad. I had an extensive amount of time off for the first time ever in my career, I was eager and excited to come back and start fresh. I wanted to add layers to my characters as I felt stale. I wanted these changes. When my dad got brought into the picture, I was like man is 2021 and I don’t want to share the screen with my dad. I am Charlotte Flair now, I am not longer Ric Flair’s daughter, that’s Charlotte’s dad. I was like why I have to be on TV with my dad.”

“I don’t want anyone to think that is selfish, anyone would love to share screen with their dad. But if anyone’s followed my career, all I have done since day one is pave my own legacy. Yes, I do a lot of his personal trademarks but it is also to acknowledge me as a separate performer. So that’s why I was frustrated at home because selfishly I wanted the screen for myself and not with my da,” Charlotte concluded.

