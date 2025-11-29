WWE Survivor Series 2025 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch WarGames in India

WWE Surivor Series event will see Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes teaming up. (Getty Images via AFP) WWE Survivor Series 2025 Live Streaming: Here is the streaming, telecast and the entire matchcard details for the epic WarGames match. The upcoming WWE pay-per-view has the potential to set the stage on fire, as some of the biggest names are advertised for the event. For starters, the Survivor Series 2025 event will be John Cena's final appearance at the marquee showpiece, as only two days are left in his retirement tour. Cena will be defending his International Championship against Dominik Mysterio, and the duo is expected to leave no stone unturned in making the match a spectacle to behold. Cena had previously won the title by beating Dominik on WWE Raw.

Stephanie Vaquer will also defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella, after the latter turned heel and attacked her on the weekly episode of RAW.

There will be two WarGames matches on the big night, and the men's encounter will see CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns teaming up with the Usos to take on the likes of Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and the Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed).

The women's WarGames match is also quite big as Rhea Ripley will join the team of Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss and AJ Lee to take on the likes of Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, the Kabuki Warriors and Lash Legend.

It is worth mentioning that Survivor Series is one of the longest-running WWE pay-per-views and it has the same weightage as WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

Full match card:

John Cena (champion) vs Dominik Mysterio - Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (champion) vs Nikki Bella - Singles match for the Women's World Championship

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), and Roman Reigns vs The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed), Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar - Men's WarGames match

Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and AJ Lee vs Nia Jax, Lash Legend, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), and Becky Lynch - Women's WarGames match

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the WWE Survivor Series 2025:

When will the WWE Survivor Series 2025 event take place?

The WWE Survivor Series 2025 event will take place on Sunday, November 30 (India) at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will the WWE Survivor Series 2025 event take place?

The WWE Survivor Series 2025 event will take place at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Where will live streaming and telecast be available for the WWE Survivor Series 2025 event?

The WWE Survivor Series 2025 event will be streamed live on the Netflix app and website.