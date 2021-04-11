Home / Sports / Others / WWE WrestleMania 37: Shane McMahon maybe 51 years old but he is still jumping off cages
WWE WrestleMania 37: Shane McMahon maybe 51 years old but he is still jumping off cages

With WrestleMania, comes the annual 'Shane McMahon' spotfest. And this year was also the same as the WWE fans witnessed Shane jumping off things.
By YASH BHATI
UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Braun Strowman throws Shane McMahon off the roof of the cage at WWE WrestleMania 37.(WWE)

WrestleMania returned in 2021 but this time it was different. After performing in empty arenas for a whole, WWE announced that fans will return in limited capacity to witness the 'Shows of Shows' at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

It was a different spectacle as the event was delayed due to weather constraints while the production department faced some difficulties. But when the event kicked off, there was a lot of energy in the stadium.

In the opening match of WrestleMania 37, Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

With WrestleMania, comes the annual 'Shane McMahon' spotfest. And this year was also the same as the WWE fans witnessed Shane jumping off things. He faced Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage Match and it was brutal affair between the two.

It started with Elias hitting Strowman before the match started. After dispatching Elias, Strowman entered the cage and was immediately obliterated by Shane with a steel chair. But when 'Monster Among Men' stood up, he got into his groove and started decimating McMahon.

Shane climbed the cage and tried to escape but that was until he 'got these hands'. Strowman broke the cage and pulled Shane inside.

Then came the moment when Strowman threw Shane off the roof of the cage.

That was the prelude to the end as Strowman pulled the lifeless Shane up and hit him with a running powerslam.

1..2..3 and Strowman proved he is not 'stupid'.

