Yanks' Corey Kluber exits start early, will undergo MRI on shoulder

New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber exited his Tuesday start against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays after three innings due to tightness in his pitching shoulder.

The Yankees announced that Kluber would undergo an MRI exam Wednesday.

Kluber was making his first start since tossing a no-hitter May 19 against the Texas Rangers. He allowed two runs on two hits and three walks Tuesday while striking out five.

In his first year with the Yankees, Kluber entered the night 4-2 with a 2.86 ERA, 50 strikeouts and 20 walks over 50 1/3 innings in nine starts.

