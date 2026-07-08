What Godrej Properties' Noida Sector 151 land purchase means for the NCR real estate market

Godrej Properties' emergence as one of the highest bidders for the 4.95-acre land parcel in Noida's Sector 151, at almost ₹332 crore, underscores Delhi-NCR's growing appeal, particularly Noida's, among large listed developers. Improved connectivity through the Jewar International Airport, coupled with the expansion of IT and Global Capability Centres (GCCs), manufacturing, and airport-led development, is driving sustained investment in the city. Godrej Properties' emergence as one of the highest bidders for the 4.95-acre land parcel in Noida's Sector 151, at almost ₹332 crore, underscores Delhi-NCR's growing appeal, particularly Noida's, among large listed developers (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

Here's what the acquisition could mean for the future of Noida's real estate market.

To begin with, the transaction highlights the increasing scarcity of prime land in Noida. As quality land parcels become harder to find, developers are willing to bid aggressively for strategically located sites that they believe will command a premium in the years ahead. The strong bid by a leading developer such as Godrej Properties is also expected to encourage more national players to actively evaluate opportunities in the city.

Real estate experts believe the acquisition could accelerate the launch of premium, luxury and ultra-luxury residential projects while supporting further appreciation in land and housing prices. They also expect Noida to attract a more affluent homebuyer base as the city's premium housing ecosystem expands.

Sector 151 has already emerged as a preferred destination for leading developers. County Group earlier acquired a 5-acre land parcel in the sector for ₹473 crore, while Singapore-backed Experion Developers also purchased land there and plans to invest over ₹1,000 crore in a premium residential project. The entry of a national developer further reinforces the sector's emergence as one of Noida's key luxury residential corridors.

Why are branded developers aggressively bidding for land in Noida's Sector 150-151 despite record land prices? According to Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, ANAROCK Group, Sector 150 in Noida already commands a premium brand image with relatively low-density development, large green spaces, premium gated communities, etc, and thus Sector 151 becomes the natural extension of this ecosystem.

Also Read: Godrej Properties secures 4.95-acre Noida land parcel for ₹331.75 crore; eyes ₹2,000 crore revenue

Interestingly, many large, listed developers are entering Delhi-NCR as part of their next growth strategy, and Noida is one of their preferred choices due to increasing infrastructure development and connectivity. Developers expect sustained demand, infrastructure-led appreciation, and premium pricing over the next decade. That said, limited availability of prime land in the NCR is also prompting developers to acquire land here in Noida, which they view as becoming more premium in the years to come, largely due to infrastructure development.

According to ANAROCK Research, the share of new residential unit supply by national developers has quadrupled in the last four years – from 3% of NCR’s new residential supply in 2022 to over 13% by 2025-end. While regional players continue to dominate the market, the growing participation of large, listed developers marks a significant evolution in NCR’s residential sector.

The participation of these developers reflects the increasing institutionalisation of the market and growing preference among buyers for trusted brands with strong execution capabilities. Further, it also highlights the growing confidence of India’s biggest developers to capture opportunities in one of the country’s largest residential markets (Delhi-NCR) and expand beyond their traditional home markets, it noted.

What is driving the sharp increase in land values in this micro-market? Limited availability of premium land, infra-led value creation, rising demand for luxury housing, growing competition from many national developers entering the NCR market, and stronger market fundamentals are among the factors driving the increase in land values, Kumar explained.

Also Read: Noida International Airport takes wing: How it could impact property prices, housing demand and office markets

In 2022, the Noida Authority overhauled its land allotment policy, requiring developers to pay the full land cost within 90 days of allotment rather than making an initial 10% payment and paying the balance over 5 to 7 years. The revised payment terms have effectively limited participation to financially strong developers. Industry experts say the higher upfront land acquisition costs have also made premium and large-sized residential projects more viable, as developers seek to recoup the increased land cost through higher-value housing.

Will these land acquisitions translate into a surge in luxury projects along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway? Given that land costs have risen significantly, developers will focus only on launching luxury and ultra-luxury residential projects. Moreover, homebuyer demand for luxury and ultra-luxury homes has risen significantly in recent years; hence, it is about supply following demand. “As such, we may see more projects getting launched here comprising a mix of premium, luxury and ultra-luxury projects,” said Kumar.

The target buyers for premium developments along the Noida Expressway The primary buyers in Noida include HNIs, affluent end-users, NRIs, and long-term investors who are seeking larger homes and lifestyle-focused communities. In contrast to Gurugram, where demand is driven more by corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and global professionals, Noida’s luxury market has a relatively higher share of end users and value-conscious buyers seeking premium homes at more attractive price points.

Can this demand be attributed to the Noida International Airport? While the Noida International Airport is an important demand driver, “we cannot say that it is the primary catalyst. No doubt, it has strengthened long-term investor and developer confidence by enhancing the region’s growth outlook. However, demand is equally driven by other factors such as the ongoing infra upgrades, including metro extensions, the Noida Expressway, premium residential positioning, limited premium land supply, and strong end-user demand,” said Kumar.

The airport’s impact on premium housing is more likely to be gradual than immediate. The new airport definitely boosted investor and developer sentiments with property prices appreciating over the last few years, “but we expect the most significant benefits to emerge over the next 5–10 years. The fact is that there is still some time for the supporting infrastructure, employment hubs, and commercial activity around the airport ecosystem to develop completely,” said Kumar.

Other key infrastructure projects influencing developers include the Noida Expressway, the Delhi–Meerut RRTS, Metro network expansion, the Yamuna Expressway, and the growth of IT parks, data centres, industrial hubs, and commercial developments.

“Noida is increasingly emerging as the next major growth market for premium housing, backed by strong infrastructure, improving connectivity and significant commercial development. Unlike most cities, it enjoys access to three airports: the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, the Noida International Airport at Jewar, and the Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, giving it a distinct connectivity advantage,” said Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director and Head - West & North, Residential Services & Developer Initiatives at JLL.

Will housing prices along this corridor appreciate over the next three to five years? According to ANAROCK Research, prices are likely to appreciate by 30-50% over the next 3-5 years. One of the driving factors would be this area’s proximity to the Noida Expressway, which is the region's IT belt.

What will be the impact on domestic players in the Noida Expressway market? The rise of national developers in the region does not necessarily imply the decline of regional players. Local developers continue to possess important advantages, including deep market understanding, strong relationships with landowners, and established customer networks.



Moreover, their growing presence has elevated product quality, transparency and customer confidence within NCR. Branded developers have introduced better design standards, larger amenity packages, sustainable construction practices and stronger governance frameworks. Their entry has also intensified competition, encouraging local developers to improve execution capabilities and project delivery standards, said experts.

Could it trigger a new phase of land acquisitions by other national developers? The strong bidding by leading developers currently could encourage other national players to also eye premium land parcels in Noida. However, future acquisitions will depend on the availability of suitable land parcels, project viability, and sustained demand, rather than simply following the market, said Kumar.

Will Noida witness an oversupply of premium housing in the long run? As long as these homes are launched and developed in phases rather than simultaneously, demand may be sustained. Moreover, as long as each project has a differentiating factor, demand may continue. The fact remains that Noida’s market is more end-user-driven than Gurugram's, where investors are also well represented, said Kumar.

The risk of oversupply certainly can’t be ruled out, especially if multiple developers launch projects simultaneously. As said earlier, the project launches should be more gradual and phased because demand will continue to grow as nearby infra projects are developed and more employment opportunities are created, adds Kumar.

Noida versus Gurugram real estate markets According to Mehta, Noida is now witnessing strong demand in the premium housing segment, with homes priced between ₹3 crore and ₹7 crore emerging as the fastest-selling category despite limited supply. As Gurugram evolves from a luxury market to an ultra-luxury destination, with new launches commanding upwards of ₹6 crore for a 3BHK, some end-use buyers looking for premium homes are increasingly considering Noida.

For large listed developers, Noida offers what Gurugram can no longer offer: scale. With limited large land parcels available in Gurugram, developers seeking sizable projects and long-term growth are likely to prefer Noida. "Noida is the future growth story, while Gurugram is the current story," Mehta said, adding that Noida is in the middle of its growth cycle with greater scope for price appreciation, whereas Gurugram is a more mature market.

Also Read: Branded residences in Noida and Gurugram: Should buyers look beyond the luxury label before investing?

He believes Noida will continue to attract end-users as well as investors seeking long-term capital appreciation. Gurugram, on the other hand, will remain the preferred destination for affluent end-users and high-net-worth investors looking to park significant capital with reputed developers.