Experion Developers to invest ₹1,500 crore in ultra-luxury housing project in Noida

Experion Developers, a 100% FDI-funded real estate developer and wholly owned subsidiary of Experion Holdings Pte. Limited, Singapore, has launched an ultra-luxury residential project in Noida's Sector 151, with an investment of ₹1,500 crore, the company said in a statement.

The project named Saatori spans five acres and will comprise three standalone towers with G+38 floors. Each core will have only four homes to ensure privacy, while one tower will be dedicated exclusively to large 4 BHK apartments, it said.

Located along the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, Saatori offers proximity to the Sector 148 Metro station and key corporate hubs such as Microsoft, IBM, and Tata Consultancy Services, positioning it for both end-users and investors, the company said.



The development will also include over 1.5 lakh sq ft of common amenities, including wellness pools, spa and sauna facilities.

“With the launch of SAATORI, we are introducing a residential development that reflects the evolving definition of luxury. Today’s homebuyers are seeking environments that support well-being, mindfulness, and long-term value. SAATORI has been planned as a calm, refined living experience that aligns with these aspirations. With an investment of ₹1,500 crore, the project reflects our long-term commitment to creating enduring value and world-class living standards,” BK Malagi, Vice Chairman of Experion Developers, said.

Priyamvada Navet, Deputy CEO, said the project underscores the company’s focus on thoughtful design and responsible development. “From low-density planning to nature-led landscapes, every aspect has been curated to deliver spatial harmony along with modern luxury,” she said.

Situated along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Sector 151 is emerging as a sought-after destination for luxury residential developments. The area is also set to benefit from an upcoming international-standard golf course in Sector 152 and long-term infrastructure upgrades linked to the Jewar International Airport, the company said.

Earlier, the company announced the acquisition of a prime land in Sector 151 with an investment of over ₹1000 crore.