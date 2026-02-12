NCR’s Exotica Housing plans ₹500-crore commercial development in Noida

NCR-based Exotica Housing plans to invest ₹500 crore in a commercial project in Noida, marking its entry into IT and ITES-focused real estate, the company said on Feb 12. NCR-based Exotica Housing will invest ₹500 crore in a commercial project in Noida, marking its entry into IT and ITES real estate, the company said on Feb 12. (File Photo )

Spread across 5 acres in Sector 132, Noida, Exotica One32 is a commercial project by Exotica Housing featuring high-end office spaces alongside integrated retail and F&B offerings. The project has secured all statutory approvals, including RERA registration, the company said.

Exotica One32 will offer IT and ITES office spaces ranging from 1,000 sq. ft. to 3,000 sq. ft., housed in two 27-floor towers, along with retail spaces within the premises. Office spaces are priced at ₹13,990 per sq. ft., and Phase 1 is expected to be ready for possession by January 2030, as per RERA registration.



Also Read: Net office leasing in top 8 cities up 25%, crosses 61 mn sq ft in 2025, led by Chennai and Delhi-NCR

“We are pleased to introduce Exotica One32 in Noida, marking our entry into the IT and ITES segment. The project has been conceived as an integrated ecosystem designed for today’s workforce, offering an environment that supports productivity, interaction, and well-being in a sustainable setting. We look forward to building long-term trust with occupiers and investors through quality execution,” said Dinesh Jain, MD, Exotica Housing.

The project is envisioned as a next-generation, sustainable business ecosystem. The project caters to entrepreneurs, corporates, and IT/ITES occupiers and is located with direct access from the expressway and within walking distance of the proposed Sector 93 Metro Station, ensuring connectivity, the company said.



Also Read: Noida office leasing likely to touch 4.7 million sq ft by year-end as airport nears completion; GCCs set to lead demand

Exotica One32 is IGBC Gold-certified and has applied for LEED Platinum certification, underscoring its focus on green infrastructure and future-ready design. The development will provide over 1,400 car parking spaces with multi-level and AI-assisted parking solutions, supported by advanced security systems, it said.

Established in 2005, Exotica Housing has delivered over 4,000 residential units across projects in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida West.