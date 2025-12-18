Exotica One32 commercial project in Noida integrates AI-enabled technology

As Noida continues to mature as a commercial IT/ITES business hub. within NCR, the expectations from office developments have evolved. Today’s enterprises—ranging from global corporations to high-growth Indian firms—are no longer evaluating office spaces on location or size. They are seeking integrated, forward-looking business environments that align with technology adoption, sustainability goals, employee wellbeing, and value creation. Noida's Exotica One32 is a premium commercial space that integrates technology, sustainability, and employee wellbeing.(Exotica One32)

It is within this context that Exotica One32, Sector 132, Noida, is positioned as a notable premium retail, F&b and office spaces.

Developed by Exotica Housing, a name associated with over two decades of experience and timely project delivery in NCR, Exotica One32 reflects the developer’s transition from premium residential landmarks to large-scale commercial real estate. The project has been envisioned not as a conventional office complex, but as a comprehensive business ecosystem designed for the next phase of corporate growth.

Architecturally distinct with a contemporary glass façade, Exotica One32 integrates smart building technologies such as AI-enabled security systems, biometric access, IoT-driven building management, and destination-controlled elevators. Sustainability has been embedded into the project through energy-efficient systems, renewable energy integration, water recycling, and environmentally responsive design—aligning with global ESG expectations that increasingly influence corporate real estate decisions.

Beyond infrastructure, the project places emphasis on workplace experience. Wellness facilities, landscaped outdoor zones, water features, curated retail and dining spaces, and hospitality-style services contribute to a work environment that supports productivity, collaboration, and employee engagement.

Strategically located on the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, with seamless access to Delhi, key NCR business corridors, and the upcoming Jewar International Airport, Exotica One32 benefits from both immediate connectivity and long-term growth drivers.

As commercial real estate in NCR moves toward higher-quality developments, Exotica One32 is positioned as a project that combines developer credibility, thoughtful design, and future readiness—reflecting evolving expectations for commercial destinations in Noida.



Exotica Housing: A Developer With a Legacy of Trust

Exotica One 32 is backed by Exotica Housing, an established real estate developer known for quality and reliability. Exotica Housing has a track record of on-time delivery, transparent operations, and consistent construction standards. Past projects have been delivered within committed timelines, earning them a reputation for being dependable and customer-focused.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.