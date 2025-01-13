Menu Explore
Co-working firm Workshaala Spaces leases 4.41 lakh sq ft in Noida from Embassy at a monthly rent of 2.02 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Jan 13, 2025 09:33 PM IST

Workshaala Spaces has leased 4.41 lakh sq ft in Noida from Embassy’s Galaxy Square Private Limited at a rent of ₹2.02 crore per month, documents showed

In a significant co-working deal, Workshaala Spaces has leased 4.41 lakh sq ft in Noida from Embassy’s Galaxy Square Private Limited at a rent of 2.02 crore per month, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

Workshaala Spaces has leased 4.41 lakh sq ft in Noida from Embassy’s Galaxy Square Private Limited at a rent of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.02 crore per month. (Representational photo)(Workshaala Spaces)
Workshaala Spaces has leased 4.41 lakh sq ft in Noida from Embassy’s Galaxy Square Private Limited at a rent of 2.02 crore per month. (Representational photo)(Workshaala Spaces)

In five separate leases, the flexible workspace operator has leased 2.14 lakh sq ft at the rate of 45 per sq ft, totalling a rent of 96.6 lakh per month spread across the ground, first, second, third, and fourth floors of Embassy Galaxy Business Park, Block D, for 108 months. It has paid a deposit for six months. The lease documents showed an escalation clause of 5% every year.

Also Read: Gurugram real estate: Smartworks leases 4.7 lakh sq ft of office space in DLF city for 94 crore annual rent.

The documents showed that Workshaala Spaces had leased 98,829 sq ft of space at a rate of 45 per sq ft, totalling 44.4 lakh per month, across the ground, second, third, and fifth floors of the business park in Block C. The tenure is for 108 months, and the lease escalates by 5% yearly.

Noida's top real estate deal

The co-working firm has also leased 55,000 sq ft of office space at 48 per sq ft, totalling a rent of 26.4 lakh per month spread across the ninth and tenth floors. The documents showed the tenure is for 101 months.

The flexible workspace operator has taken on rent 47, 257 sq ft of space located on the ninth and the 10th floors at a rate of 48 per sq ft that totals to 22.68 lakh per month for 101 months, they showed.

Also Read: Pune real estate: Awfis leases 2.7 lakh sq ft commercial space in Kharadi for an annual rent of over 15 crore.

Workshaala Spaces has also taken on rent 25,236 sq ft in Block B of the building at 48 per sq ft for 12.11 lakh per month for 108 months.

There was no response from Workshaala Spaces and Embassy Office Parks. The story will be updated if a response is received.

According to the EmbassyOfficeParks website, Embassy Galaxy is a Grade A office park in Noida's sector 62, covering an area of 9.88 acres.

