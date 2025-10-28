Experion Developers awards ₹800 crore construction contract to Tata Projects for its Gurugram residential project

Experion Developers Pvt Ltd (EDPL), an international real estate developer, has partnered with TATA Projects Ltd (TPL), appointing it as the principal contractor for its upcoming residential project The Trillion in Gurugram. Valued at over ₹800 crore, the agreement marks one of the largest housing construction contracts in the region.

In a statement, Experion Developers informed that Tata Projects has been appointed as the principal contractor for its housing project 'The Trillion'.

Spread across approximately 2.5 million square feet, ‘The Trillion’ is set to become the tallest residential development in its neighbourhood, featuring 45 floors in each tower. The development will offer state-of-the-art amenities, curated lifestyle features, and robust community infrastructure, thus redefining luxury living in Gurugram, the company said in a statement.

“Our partnership with TATA Projects marks a key milestone in our journey to create sustainable, high-quality residential communities. Their proven expertise makes them the perfect partner for a development of this scale. With an overall investment of around ₹2,500 crore, The Trillion embodies our commitment to delivering world-class homes for our customers. Designed to be 45 floors high, it will be a benchmark in high rise living,” said B.K. Malagi, vice chairman, Experion Developers.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Experion Developers, our expertise in delivering sustainable, future-ready developments aligns perfectly with EDPL’s vision. We look forward to creating a residential destination that sets new benchmarks in design, quality, and liveability,” said Vinayak Pai MD and CEO of TATA Projects.

Experion Developers is a luxury real estate company in India and a wholly owned subsidiary of Experion Holdings Pte. Ltd., Singapore. Backed by FDI, the company is part of the AT Capital Group, a globally diversified business group with interests across real estate, renewable energy, structured credit, and public markets in India, the GCC, Europe, and the United States.

