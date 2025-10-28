Signature Global raises ₹875 cr via non-convertible debentures from IFC; to fund new housing projects and reduce debt

Gurugram-based listed real estate firm Signature Global (India) Ltd announced on October 28 that it has raised ₹875 crore through a private placement of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s lending arm. The funds will be used to develop housing projects and reduce debt.

“Signature Global will utilise the proceeds to develop mid-income housing and ESG aligned projects. A part of it will also be utilised for reducing existing debt,” said Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd.

"We will use ₹470 crore to repay existing debt. The remaining fund would be utilised for development of projects, including land acquisition,” he said.

The company had a net debt of around ₹900 crore at the end of second quarter of this fiscal.

The NCDs, which are assigned ‘A+’ stable ratings by Care Edge Ratings, have already been listed on BSE and it marks the first ever listed debt transaction of Signature Global, thus strengthening the company’s capital market presence in partnership with IFC. Having a coupon rate of 11%, the tenure of the NCDs is for three years, two months and 30 days. The NCDs will mature on January 15, 2029.

“Ever since our inception we have focused on key pillars of customer satisfaction, delivery and transparency. Reposing of faith by institutions of repute like International Finance Corporation is a testimony of our right approach and direction. We are indeed grateful to IFC for their confidence in Signature Global Group. We are determined to take this journey forward and will utilize the proceeds for development of mid-income housing particularly for ESG aligned projects,” said Aggarwal.

“As an environmentally conscious developer, we at Signature Global are focusing on developing environmentally sustainable projects and are committed to fulfilling all the ESG requirements in all our future projects,” he said.

A total of 19 projects by Signature Global are EDGE certified. The company’s ESG commitments were also recently recognised by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), where it scored 84 on its debut, placing the company among the top-performing first-time participants globally.

Signature Global to launch ₹ 14,000 crore worth of housing projects in next five months The company is also confident of achieving the sales bookings target of ₹12,500 crore for this fiscal, on the back of a launch pipeline of homes worth ₹14,000 crore during the next five months.

Kathuria said the company would meet the target of ₹12,500 crore for FY26, considering the strong launch pipeline for the next five months.

"We will be launching around 8 million sq ft area for sales during the current and next quarter with a combined revenue potential of around ₹14,000 crore," he said.

In FY 2024-25, the company ranked as the fifth-largest listed real estate developer based on sales bookings. It achieved pre-sales of ₹10,290 crore in the previous fiscal and is targeting ₹125 billion in the current financial year.

As of Q1FY26, the company has a robust project pipeline of 17.1 million sq. ft. of recently launched projects, and 9.2 million sq. ft. of ongoing projects. The company has 24.5 million sq. ft. of forthcoming developments to be developed over the next 2-3 years.

