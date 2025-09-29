Signature Global joins hands with WRI India for pilot study to reduce air pollution in real estate projects

Gurugram-based real estate developer Signature Global (India) Ltd, said on September 29 that it has joined hands with WRI India to conduct a pilot study aimed at reducing construction-related air pollution emissions.



The company said it has already adopted proactive dust mitigation measures such as installation of air quality monitoring sensors, periodic sprinkling, use of covering materials, and capacity building of site staff. Signature Global (India) Ltd, said on September 29 that it has joined hands with WRI India to conduct a pilot study aimed at reducing construction-related air pollution emissions. (Representational photo) (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The pilot study will be conducted at Signature Global Daxin, as part of the company’s association with the India Alliance for Clean Construction, a coalition dedicated to mainstreaming sustainable construction solutions, the compnay said.

Low-cost sensors will be deployed at the project site to record the impact of various dust mitigation measures and to explore how such sensors can be optimally utilized for site-level decision making. The study aims to fill a critical gap in policy and action by showcasing practical steps that builders can adopt to mitigate air pollution, it said.

“Through this partnership with WRI India, we aim to demonstrate how data-driven approaches can make dust mitigation more effective and scalable. This pilot at Daxin will not only enhance on-ground practices but also inspire the broader real estate industry and inform policy measures for cleaner, healthier construction practices,” said Lalit Kumar Aggarwal, Co-founder and Vice Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd.

Construction activities are a significant contributor to particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) emissions, largely through the resuspension of dust. These emissions not only create health risks for workers but also adversely impact ambient air quality across the National Capital Region (NCR), it said.