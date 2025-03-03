Menu Explore
Experion Developers expands presence in Noida; to invest 1000 crore in new real estate project in Sector 151

ByHT Real Estate News
Mar 03, 2025 12:07 PM IST

Experion Developers, a 100% FDI-funded real estate developer, has acquired prime land in Sector 151, Noida. To invest close to over ₹1000 crore on the project

Experion Developers, a 100% FDI-funded real estate developer and wholly owned subsidiary of Experion Holdings Pte. Limited, Singapore, has acquired prime land in Sector 151, Noida and will invest close to over 1000 crore in a new housing project there.

Experion Developers, a 100% FDI-funded real estate developer and wholly owned subsidiary of Experion Holdings Pte. Limited, Singapore, has acquired prime land in Sector 151, Noida. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)
Experion Developers, a 100% FDI-funded real estate developer and wholly owned subsidiary of Experion Holdings Pte. Limited, Singapore, has acquired prime land in Sector 151, Noida. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

Situated along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Sector 151 is fast emerging as a sought-after destination for luxury residential developments, the company said.

“The overwhelming response to Experion Elements in Sector 45 clearly demonstrated the strong demand for premium residences in Noida. Our acquisition in Sector 151 is a direct response to this demand, reflecting our belief in the continued growth of the Noida market,” said Nagaraju Routhu, CEO of Experion Developers.

"This investment allows us to further our commitment to developing exceptional projects that exceed expectations and set new benchmarks for luxury living," he said.

Experion Elements has another project in Sector 45, Noida. Phase 1 of the project has been sold out and Phase 2 is experiencing strong momentum, the company said.

Housing sales in the top nine cities declined by 9% to almost 4.7 lakh units. At the same time, new supply fell by 15% to 4.11 units in 2024 due to two-quarters of under activity due to general elections and the monsoon, a report by NSE-listed real estate data analytics firm PropEquity said.

As per the report, housing sales in Delhi-NCR last year increased 5 per cent to 43,923 units from 41,678 units in 2023.

