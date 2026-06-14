Ontario , Indo-Canadian golfer Sudarshan Yellamaraju continued his impressive rise at the RBC Canadian Open with a sparkling third-round 65 that vaulted him into the top 10, while Sahith Theegala kept himself within striking distance of a strong finish after another sub-par round at TPC Toronto here.

Yellamaraju charges into T-10, Theegala in hunt for solid finish in Canada

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Yellamaraju emerged as one of the standout performers on Moving Day, climbing to tied seventh place at 10-under par after producing his lowest round of the week.

The Hero-supported Indo-American Theegala, meanwhile, carded a steady 2-under 68 to reach 9-under and remained just outside the top 10 in a share of 12th place heading into Sunday's final round.

With the leaderboard tightly packed and only a handful of shots separating the leading contenders, both players remain in position to make significant gains if conditions become challenging in the final round.

Yellamaraju's charge began in spectacular fashion. Starting his day with an eagle on the opening hole, thanks to a lengthy putt, he immediately injected momentum into his round. He added birdies on the fifth and eighth holes despite a bogey on the seventh to turn in 3-under.

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{{^usCountry}} The 24-year-old continued the attack after the turn, collecting birdies on the 10th, 12th, 15th and 18th holes. Although back-to-back bogeys on the 16th and 17th briefly stalled his progress, he recovered strongly to close with another birdie and finish with a 5-under 65. The round featured an eagle, six birdies and three bogeys, underlining his aggressive approach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 24-year-old continued the attack after the turn, collecting birdies on the 10th, 12th, 15th and 18th holes. Although back-to-back bogeys on the 16th and 17th briefly stalled his progress, he recovered strongly to close with another birdie and finish with a 5-under 65. The round featured an eagle, six birdies and three bogeys, underlining his aggressive approach. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For Theegala, the third round was another example of resilience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Theegala, the third round was another example of resilience. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After opening the tournament with a share of the lead following a superb first-round 64, he has been trying to keep pace on a course that has yielded plenty of low scores. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After opening the tournament with a share of the lead following a superb first-round 64, he has been trying to keep pace on a course that has yielded plenty of low scores. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His Saturday's round got off to a shaky start with a bogey on the second hole, but he responded immediately with a birdie on the fourth. Another birdie-bogey exchange left him level par through the front nine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His Saturday's round got off to a shaky start with a bogey on the second hole, but he responded immediately with a birdie on the fourth. Another birdie-bogey exchange left him level par through the front nine. {{/usCountry}}

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Theegala then found his rhythm on the inward half, birdieing the 10th, 12th and 16th holes to briefly move inside the top 10. A bogey on the closing 18th, however, left him signing for a 68 and settling for tied 12th.

While a victory may require an exceptional final-round effort, Theegala still has an opportunity to secure another top-10 finish and carry momentum into next week's US Open.

Yellamaraju, meanwhile, has given himself a genuine chance to challenge for the biggest result of his professional career.

At the top of the leaderboard, Jackson Suber moved into sole lead at 13-under after a third-round 66, with Bud Cauley one shot behind.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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