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Yellamaraju charges into T-10, Theegala in hunt for solid finish in Canada

Yellamaraju charges into T-10, Theegala in hunt for solid finish in Canada

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 01:54 pm IST
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Ontario , Indo-Canadian golfer Sudarshan Yellamaraju continued his impressive rise at the RBC Canadian Open with a sparkling third-round 65 that vaulted him into the top 10, while Sahith Theegala kept himself within striking distance of a strong finish after another sub-par round at TPC Toronto here.

Yellamaraju charges into T-10, Theegala in hunt for solid finish in Canada

Yellamaraju emerged as one of the standout performers on Moving Day, climbing to tied seventh place at 10-under par after producing his lowest round of the week.

The Hero-supported Indo-American Theegala, meanwhile, carded a steady 2-under 68 to reach 9-under and remained just outside the top 10 in a share of 12th place heading into Sunday's final round.

With the leaderboard tightly packed and only a handful of shots separating the leading contenders, both players remain in position to make significant gains if conditions become challenging in the final round.

Yellamaraju's charge began in spectacular fashion. Starting his day with an eagle on the opening hole, thanks to a lengthy putt, he immediately injected momentum into his round. He added birdies on the fifth and eighth holes despite a bogey on the seventh to turn in 3-under.

Theegala then found his rhythm on the inward half, birdieing the 10th, 12th and 16th holes to briefly move inside the top 10. A bogey on the closing 18th, however, left him signing for a 68 and settling for tied 12th.

While a victory may require an exceptional final-round effort, Theegala still has an opportunity to secure another top-10 finish and carry momentum into next week's US Open.

Yellamaraju, meanwhile, has given himself a genuine chance to challenge for the biggest result of his professional career.

At the top of the leaderboard, Jackson Suber moved into sole lead at 13-under after a third-round 66, with Bud Cauley one shot behind.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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