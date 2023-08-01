'You are a dirty man': Max Verstappen’s plans for F1 summer break triggers laughter riot

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will head into the Formula One summer break having extended his title lead to an incredible 125 points. The Dutch racer registered his eighth consecutive victory this season to conquer the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend. Verstappen was recently asked about how he plans to spend his time off the racing circuit and the 25-year-old’s response left his fellow drivers giggling.

Winner Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (R) reacts flanked by second-placed Red Bull Racing's Mexican driver Sergio Perez(AFP)

“A lot of cardio and a lot of wrist training. And not what you think it is, you’re a dirty man,” Max Verstappen said. Following this, Verstappen quickly came up with a hand gesture so that his response did not get misinterpreted as an innuendo. Verstappen’s witty reply was in reference to him telling his team that he had to "hold the wheel really tight" because of the windy conditions during the Belgian Grand Prix. "It's so windy I have to hold the wheel really tight,” Verstappen was heard telling the Red Bull team during the race.

The extreme weather conditions at the Spa-Francorchamps turned out to be quite challenging for the racers. Max Verstappen reportedly lost control of his car in one of the most dangerous corners of the track – the Eau Rouge/Raidillon complex.

Notwithstanding the challenges, Max Verstappen emerged victorious at the Belgian Grand Prix. Having started from sixth, because of a five-grid place penalty, Verstappen earned a resounding win 22.305 seconds ahead of his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. “I'm definitely enjoying the moment but at the same time I know that this one at one point will stop, so we need to enjoy keep learning keep trying to improve and I'm trying to implement it again for the next race. This keeps the fire going. If I have to rock up and I have no chance of winning then the fire starts to go away,” the defending champion told Sky Sports F1.

The Belgian Grand Prix triumph marked Max Verstappen’s eighth win on the trot this season. Overall, it was his 10th win of the Formula One season. Verstappen now needs one more victory to equal the record for most consecutive race wins held by Sebastian Vettel.

In the drivers’ standings, Max Verstappen sits atop quite comfortably. The second spot is currently occupied by Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. Third-placed Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso has 149 points to his name. Following a three-week hiatus, Formula One 2023 season will resume with the Dutch Grand Prix, in front of Max Verstappen’s home crowd. The Dutch Grand Prix 2023 is scheduled to take place on August 27.

