Kylian Mbappe puts out cryptic post as Real Madrid transfer saga continues to rage on

The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga has been the focus of the summer transfer window, with the Frenchman at odds with his club Paris Saint-Germain, and both parties looking for a chance to move on to different paths in the future. Although Mbappe has been the star at PSG and established himself as one of the best players in the world, he wants to realise his dream of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid. Mbappe shared four images, one of which was a picture of three playing cards, all of them being 9s(AFP)

It is a well-known fact that Mbappe is seeking a transfer to the Spanish capital, but if any more speculation was required, fans seem to think that the 24-year-old has shared a secret message indicating his desire to join Los Blancos.

In an Instagram post, Mbappe shared four images, one of which was a picture of three playing cards, all of them being 9s. Some have interpreted this as a cryptic message on behalf of the World Cup star, with Madrid in the market for a top-quality striker following the departure of long-time wearer of the number 9 shirt, Karim Benzema.

Mbappe started off as a winger, but has developed into a weapon at the tip of the attack in recent years, and could be exactly what Real Madrid are looking for, supported in attack by the exciting and devastating Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo. The vacancy of the number 9 shirt could see Mbappe making it his own if he chooses to join Los Blancos.

PSG are also extremely keen to sell Mbappe, with the Frenchman’s contract expiring in 2024 and the Parisian hierarchy fearing losing out on his services for free. They acquired the then-starlet for over 150 million euros in the 2017-18 season, and will be looking to recoup significant money for a player who is already one of the best in the world of football and not yet in his prime.

Marca reported last week that PSG have set their asking price for Mbappe, which is in excess of 230 million euros. It is unclear if Madrid are interested in paying that much money for Mbappe, when the Frenchman will be available on a free transfer in a year’s time, and having already spent over 105 million euros this summer window on Jude Bellingham.

With Mbappe’s soft deadline for taking the player-option extra year at the end of his contract having passed, PSG will want to cash in on their star either this window, or in the winter in the worst-case scenario. They will look to reinvest a transfer fee in bolstering their attack further, with Lionel Messi and Mbappe both potentially leaving within months of each other.

Les Parisiens have already been linked heavily with Ousmane Dembele and signed Marcos Asensio and Lee Kang-In, but will reportedly lose out to Manchester United in the bidding war for Rasmus Hojlund. They will look to re-enter the market with vacancies up front, and clearing Mbappe’s immense wages will give the Qatar-owned team even more power in the transfer market as they finally look to win a Champions League trophy.

