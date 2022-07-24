'You make us proud': Abhinav Bindra, leading Indian Olympians congratulate Neeraj Chopra for creating history at World's

Neeraj Chopra created history on Sunday as he won a silver medal in the men's Javelin throw final and became only the second Indian to secure a podium finish at the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj's throw of 88.13m in his fourth attempt was enough to propel him above his contemporaries on to the second spot, a position which he managed keep safe until the sixth and final attempt. Neeraj broke India's 29-year-long wait for a medal at the World Championship and now joins former long jumper Anju Bobby George in the list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People in India woke up on Sunday morning to witness Neeraj's special feat. Soon after Neeraj etched himself in Indian sporting folklore, wishes began pouring in, including one from PM Narendra Modi. India's first individual gold medallist at the Olympics, Abhinav Bindra was joined by other Indian Olympians to congratulate Neeraj on his special and monumental achievement. Here are some of the tweets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two days after qualifying for the final in his first attempt, Neeraj did not start the medal game on the brightest notes. His first attempt was a foul and second was a below-par 82.38m. His third attempt was slightly better as it reached 86.37m but it still wasn't enough to assure Neeraj a medal finish. However, the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj roared back in the fourth attempt, which helped him jump two slots to be positioned second, an advantage which he held on to until the end.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON