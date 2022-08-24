Young table tennis player Hansini Rajan wins fourth WTT Contender title

Young Indian table tennis player Hansini Mathan Rajan won her fourth WTT Contender title in the under 13 category by beating Colombia's Mariana Roudriguez in Ecuador. The Indian paddler won 11-7 11-8 11-7 at the World Table Tennis Youth Contender held in Cuenca, Ecuador from Aug 19-21. Hansini also was the bronze medalist in the under-15 Category.

India's Yashaswini Ghorpade beat Sally Moyland 10-12 1-5 11-6 11-7 to win the title in the under-19 category.

Suhana Saini claimed the under-17 title beating G Takashui of Brazil 11-6 11-8 11-7.

All the three girls had attended International Table Tennis Federation high performance training camp conducted by former India coach Massimo Constanti from August 13-17.