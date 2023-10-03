YouTube star MrBeast teams up with Charlotte Hornets for jersey deal for 2023-2024 NBA season

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, one of the biggest YouTubers in the world, has announced a new partnership with the Charlotte Hornets, an NBA team. In the upcoming 2023–2024 season, his snack venture, Feastables, is set to become the official jersey patch partner.

(FILES) US YouTube personality Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

MrBeast has amassed over 188 million subscribers on his main channel, where he posts videos of him doing challenges and giving away huge prizes to his friends, fans, and random people. He also has his own burger chain, MrBeastBurger, which operates through delivery-only orders from existing restaurants or other locations.

In January 2022, he launched Feastables, a brand of chocolate bars and cookies with different flavors and his own logo. He created the brand with the help of Night Media, a talent management agency that has a venture division, and Jim Murray, the former president of RxBar, a protein snack bar company.

Feastables raked in over $10 million in sales within the initial months following its launch.

Now, the Feastables logo will appear on the jerseys of the Charlotte Hornets, as well as their affiliated teams: the Greensboro Swarm, an NBA G League team, and the Hornets Venom GT, an NBA 2K League esports team.

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets' player, spotted in jersey featuring feastables brand (Charlotte Hornets/MrBeast)

The logo will also be featured on the backdrops used for press conferences and interviews.

“This partnership is a first of its kind, and I am excited to see how creator-brands and the NBA continue to work together into the future,” said Reed Duchscher, CEO of Night Media.

“The Hornets are obviously one of the most exciting teams in the NBA and are a favorite among young people, so Feastables could not be more excited to partner.”

The Charlotte Hornets will also sell jerseys with Feastables branding on its Hornets Fan Shop. MrBeast’s other business venture, MrBeastBurger, is currently involved in a legal dispute with his virtual kitchen partner over allegations of selling “inedible” burgers to customers.

The Charlotte Hornets kick off their season on October 10th, facing off against the Miami Heat. Fans who want to buy jerseys with Feastables logo can check the NBA Store website for availability.