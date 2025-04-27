PL LIV vs TOT LIVE: Liverpool eyeing record-equaling title as they take on Spurs
PL LIV vs TOT LIVE: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur. Liverpool has had a splendid season from the start, rarely putting a foot wrong in the entire campaign. When Arne Slot took over as the manager at Anfield at the start of the season, nobody thought he would win the Premier League in his maiden campaign in England. But that is exactly what he and his Reds are on the verge of doing. Only a single draw would suffice in the next five league games. ...Read More
Their opponents of the day, Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, have struggled in the bottom half of the table most of the season. Currently, they sit 16th on the Premier League table, having won just once in the last 5 games. That win came at home against the bottom-dwelling Southampton, who have already been relegated to the second division. Can Ange Postecoglou's men stop Mohamed Salah and the boys from lifting the league title with four games still to spare after this? Tough ask for a team that last won an away game in February.
PL LIV vs TOT LIVE: Scene from outside Anfield
PL LIV vs TOT LIVE: How will Arne Slot celebrate if Liverpool win the title today?
Liverpool manager Arne Slot told the media how he would celebrate if Liverpool won the title at the end of the Spurs game.
"I enjoyed it a lot when Feyenoord won the title – but I don’t go crazy. It wasn’t like I ran three times around the stadium. I was just very, very happy inside, and I shared my emotions with the people around me and the fans. But I will never be the one who is the loudest or the weirdest in the moment. I’m not like that,” Slot said.
PL LIV vs TOT LIVE: Liverpool's Premier League titles
While Liverpool does have 19 first divison titles, the club has managed to win the Premier League just once coming into today. They managed it in the 2019-20 season.
PL LIV vs TOT LIVE: How many titles has Liverpool won?
Liverpool currently has 19 first divison titles and they would be hoping to make it 20 by the end of the evening. That would help them equal the English record held by their arch-rivals Manchester United, who also have 20 titles.
PL LIV vs TOT LIVE: Where is the game being held?
Liverpool is taking on Tottenham Hotspur at home in Anfield, which has been their fortress in recent years.
PL LIV vs TOT LIVE: When does the game kick off?
The Liverpool vs Tottenham game kicks of at 4:30 PM (BST) or 9 PM IST today.
PL LIV vs TOT LIVE: Liverpool eyeing 20th title, Tottenham looking to salvage respect
While Liverpool fans will be looking to celebrate their 20th divison 1 title by atleat getting a point today, all Tottenham fans could hope to salvage out of the game is delaying Arne Slot's party.