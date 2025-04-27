PL LIV vs TOT LIVE: Liverpool eyeing record-equaling title as they take on Spurs

Apr 27, 2025 7:19 PM IST

Liverpool manager Arne Slot told the media how he would celebrate if Liverpool won the title at the end of the Spurs game.

"I enjoyed it a lot when Feyenoord won the title – but I don’t go crazy. It wasn’t like I ran three times around the stadium. I was just very, very happy inside, and I shared my emotions with the people around me and the fans. But I will never be the one who is the loudest or the weirdest in the moment. I’m not like that,” Slot said.