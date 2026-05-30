Rafael Jodar breaks silence on ball girl shoving video at French Open: ‘I did not…’

Spanish tennis star Rafael Jódar has come under scrutiny on social media after a moment captured on camera during his third-round match against American Alex Michelsen at the French Open quickly went viral online.

Rafael Jodar has denied allegations of contact with the ball girl. (REUTERS)

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The clip has sparked debate on social media, with allegations that Jódar shoved a ball girl during a courtside interaction. The footage shows the Spaniard walking along the sideline after tossing his water bottle to his father in the stands, just as a ball girl crossed in front of him.

The camera captured the ball girl briefly stumbling before quickly recovering, fueling speculation online about whether an interaction had occurred.

The 19-year-old, however, swiftly denied any allegations of contact, maintaining that the incident had been misconstrued and that no physical altercation took place.

Jodar refutes claims after viral ball girl moment

Speaking after his victory, he firmly rejected the allegations, stating that he would never intentionally put a ball kid in such a situation.

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{{^usCountry}} Jodar maintained that no contact occurred, saying, “I didn’t touch her.” He clarified that the gesture was not directed at the ball girl but rather at his father in the stands, as he was signaling for some items to be passed down after returning from a brief toilet break during the match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jodar maintained that no contact occurred, saying, “I didn’t touch her.” He clarified that the gesture was not directed at the ball girl but rather at his father in the stands, as he was signaling for some items to be passed down after returning from a brief toilet break during the match. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Spaniard added that the timing of the moment created a misleading impression, making the incident appear more controversial than it actually was. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Spaniard added that the timing of the moment created a misleading impression, making the incident appear more controversial than it actually was. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I really appreciate everything the ball kids do. I know it’s not easy, especially with the heat and everything. I would never, you know, push a ball kid,” he said, emphasizing his respect for the ball kids working throughout the tournament despite challenging conditions they have to endure during long matches. Jodar books clash with compatriot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I really appreciate everything the ball kids do. I know it’s not easy, especially with the heat and everything. I would never, you know, push a ball kid,” he said, emphasizing his respect for the ball kids working throughout the tournament despite challenging conditions they have to endure during long matches. Jodar books clash with compatriot {{/usCountry}}

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While the incident generated plenty of discussion away from the court, Jodar remained unfazed and produced one of the biggest wins of his career.

The 19-year-old battled past Michelsen in an intense five-set contest marked by dramatic momentum shifts, eventually emerging victorious to secure his first-ever place in the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

Also read: French Open odds update: Zverev biggest gainer after Djokovic's exit; Ruud's chances fade

The triumph extends Jodar's impressive campaign at Roland Garros, where he will next face fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta in an all-Spanish showdown with a quarterfinal berth on the line.

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As he continues his breakthrough run in Paris, Jodar will be hoping to keep the focus on his tennis rather than the controversy surrounding the viral clip.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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