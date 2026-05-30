French Open odds update: Zverev biggest gainer after Djokovic's exit; Ruud's chances fade

Novak Djokovic suffered a shock defeat to 19-year-old Brazilian João Fonseca on Friday, marking his earliest exit from the French Open since 2009. The Serbian star appeared to be in complete control after claiming the opening two sets, but Fonseca produced a remarkable comeback, winning the next three sets to seal a stunning victory. ss (Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud/Instagram)

The defeat also marked the first time in his career that the 39-year-old has lost a Grand Slam match to a teenager. While the result was still a major upset, it did not come entirely out of nowhere, as Djokovic arrived at Roland Garros facing concerns about his form.

The Serbian had been beaten by a Croatian qualifier at the Italian Open, his only clay-court tune-up event after spending two months sidelined with a right shoulder injury.

With the eliminations of Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz, the men’s draw has entered uncharted territory. Sinner was knocked out before reaching the third round, while Alcaraz withdrew because of injury.

Also read: ‘If Djokovic loses…’: Joao Fonseca's big threat to Nole at French Open gets real, could follow Jannik Sinner

For the first time in the Open Era, the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament will begin without a former major champion remaining in the draw.

Alexander Zverev tops odds board following Djokovic elimination Only three Grand Slam finalists remain in the Roland Garros draw: second seed Alexander Zverev, who has reached three major finals, Casper Ruud, also a three-time finalist, and Matteo Berrettini, who has appeared in one Grand Slam final.

With several top contenders already out of the tournament, Alexander Zverev, the No. 2 seed in the bottom half of the draw, has now emerged as the clear favorite to win the title. According to DraftKings, Zverev now holds +120 odds to lift the Roland Garros trophy.