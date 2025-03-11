Red Sox again delay Rafael Devers' spring debut

Boston Red Sox All-Star Rafael Devers will not make his spring training debut Wednesday as planned, shifting his scheduled first game to this weekend after a few more days of live batting practice. HT Image

Devers was expected to play March 5 before the Red Sox said he would play Tuesday or Wednesday serving as designated hitter. But on Tuesday, the Red Sox again opted to delay his first game of the spring. Devers has focused on building strength in his shoulders and refining mechanics.

Fifth starter Brayan Bello's shoulder has improved, but he won't break camp with the Red Sox for Opening Day in Texas. Bello was slow to start his daily routine in spring training because of inflammation in his throwing shoulder, but the right-hander is picking up the pace this week, manager Alex Cora said.

"He's behind. So he's not going to be with us for the Opening Day. Just doesn't make sense to push him and rush everything and then something major happens," Cora said. "So he's throwing a live BP tomorrow. He's going to be part of it. But he's behind, so we'll take care of him."

Free agent signee Alex Bregman appears to be the likely starter at third base with Devers beginning the season as designated hitter. The Red Sox maintain no decision has been made, and Cora repeated the call will come only when he has to make it official with the Opening Day lineup card in Texas.

Cora said the delayed debut in game action is not as meaningful for Devers as facing live, quality pitching on the practice fields. Instead of making his planned debut Wednesday, he's scheduled to face Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler in live BP.

"He's getting there," he said. "But I think the whole progress from when he got here in January to where he's at now, he feels a lot comfortable on the inside pitch. You see it in the way he's driving the ball to left-center, which is is something that he missed [late last year]."

Bregman hasn't played second base in a game this spring but Cora said he will get work there "at one point."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.